VALEO PHARMA'S HESPERCO™ NOW AVAILABLE AT LOBLAWS, HESPERIDIN COVID-19 CLINICAL TRIAL RESULTS SUBMITTED FOR PUBLICATION

Hesperco now available in approximately 300 stores under the Loblaws banners

Clinical study yields encouraging results that hesperidin may help reduce COVID-19 associated symptoms

MONTREAL, Jan. 5, 2022 /CNW/ - Valeo Pharma Inc. (CSE: VPH) (OTCQB: VPHIF) (FSE:VP2) ("Valeo" or the "Company"), a Canadian pharmaceutical company, announced today that Hesperco, its unique flavonoid formulation approved by Health Canada for immune support, is now available for sale in approximately 300 stores under the Loblaw's banners including Loblaws, Dominion, Zehrs, Fortinio's, Your Independent Grocer and Superstore.

"We are very pleased to announce that Hesperco is now available in over 300 Loblaw banner stores. The immune support properties of hesperidin, the sole medicinal ingredient contained in Hesperco capsules, has been well documented in numerous scientific publications", said Steve Saviuk, CEO. "We are also encouraged by the results of the Hesperidin Covid-19 clinical trial which has recently been submitted for publication. The study concluded that hesperidin could have beneficial effects and may help reduce certain Covid-19 symptoms. The publication further suggested that earlier treatment of longer duration and/or higher dosage should be studied."

Valeo entered into a collaboration and licensing agreement with Ingenew Pharma Inc. ("Ingenew"), www.ingenewpharma.com, in April 2020 for the development, manufacture and commercialization of Hesperco. INGENEW has developed proprietary knowhow regarding the use of Hesperidin in instances of coronavirus infection and entered into a collaborative partnership with the Montreal Heart Institute to perform a randomized, double-blind, placebo controlled clinical trial.

Ingenew has provided highlights from the randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study evaluating the effect of hesperidin on COVID-19 symptoms in its December 22, 2021 press release; Ingenew Pharma Announces the Completion of the Hesperidin Virtual Clinical Trial in COVID-19 Subjects – Ingenew Pharma

"In the current circumstances, it is timely that this placebo-controlled study confirms hesperidin's safety and potential benefits for the management of COVID-19 symptoms" commented Mr. Pierre Laurin, MSc Pharm, President of Ingenew Pharma who added "We share the enthusiasm of the clinical investigators who performed the study and are considering follow-on studies to further support the use of this product to support the immune system in various medical conditions."

A paper entitled "Fourteen-days Evolution of COVID-19 Symptoms During the Third Wave in Non-vaccinated Subjects and Effects of Hesperidin Therapy: A randomized, double-blinded, placebo-controlled study" has been submitted for publication.

About HespercoTM

HespercoTM capsules contain 500mg of Valeo's unique hesperidin formulation and are available in bottles of 60 capsules. Hesperidin is a flavonoid with powerful antioxidant properties that help support the immune system.

About Ingenew Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Ingenew Pharma is a biopharmaceutical company focused on addressing unmet medical needs and serving patients and families affected by serious and debilitating illness. Its primary therapeutic areas of interest include oncology, neurology, urology and dermatology. Ingenew's current research and development efforts are evaluating proprietary preparations and delivery systems designed to improve the clinical efficacy and reduce toxicity and side effects associated with standard of care. At Ingenew Pharma, we leverage the extensive and successful track record of our scientists and apply adaptive-creative research and development principles to advance tangible and affordable medical solutions, Hesperco™ being a good example. Hesperco™ is a trade mark owned by Ingenew Pharma and used by Valeo Pharma under a license agreement. ( www.ingenewpharma.com).

About Valeo Pharma

About Valeo Pharma Valeo Pharma is a pharmaceutical company dedicated to the commercialization of innovative prescription products in Canada with a focus on Respirology, Neurodegenerative Diseases, Oncology and other specialty products. Headquartered in Kirkland, Quebec, Valeo Pharma has the full capability and complete infrastructure to register and properly manage its growing product portfolio through all stages of commercialization. For more information, please visit www.valeopharma.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements about Valeo's objectives, strategies and businesses that involve risks and uncertainties. These statements are "forward-looking" because they are based on our current expectations about the markets we operate in and on various estimates and assumptions. Actual events or results may differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements if known or unknown risks affect our business, or if our estimates or assumptions turn out to be inaccurate.

For further information: Steve Saviuk, CEO, 514-693-8830, [email protected] or Frederic Dumais, Director, Communications and Investor Relations, 514-782-8803, [email protected]

