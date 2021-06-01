Valeo Pharma Provides Update on Private Payer Reimbursement for Enerzair® Breezhaler® and Atectura® Breezhaler®

Private payer health plan coverage in Canada for Enerzair Breezhaler and Atectura Breezhaler has reached 80%





Reimbursement proceedings with publicly funded health plans ready to commence

MONTREAL, June 1, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Valeo Pharma Inc. (CSE: VPH) (OTCQB: VPHIF) (FSE: VP2) ("Valeo" or the "Company"), a Canadian pharmaceutical company, announced today that private payer health plans currently covering 80% of privately insured lives in Canada have agreed to provide reimbursement for Enerzair Breezhaler and Atectura Breezhaler.

Enerzair Breezhaler and Atectura Breezhaler are two new innovative asthma therapies which have been approved for use in Canada.

"Asthma therapies are largely covered by private payers representing 50% of the total market. Reimbursement of both Enerzair and Atectura are now available for the majority of privately covered lives in Canada and reimbursement proceedings with public health plans are ready to commence", said Frederic Fasano, Valeo's President and Chief Operating Officer. "Both drugs have demonstrated, in head-to-head compararison versus standard of care, significant clinical improvement of asthma related symptoms, lung function and rate of exacerbations. These strong clinical value propositions were key in achieving the current level of private coverage".

About Enerzair Breezhaler

Enerzair Breezhaler is indicated as a maintenance treatment of asthma in adult patients not adequately controlled with a maintenance combination of a long-acting beta 2 -agonist and a medium or high dose of an inhaled corticosteroid. This formulation combines the bronchodilation of indacaterol acetate (a LABA) and the glycopyrronium bromide (a LAMA) with mometasone furoate (an ICS) in a precise once-daily formulation, delivered via the dose-confirming Breezhaler device.

About Atectura Breezhaler



Atectura Breezhaler is indicated as a once-daily maintenance treatment of asthma in adults and adolescents 12 years of age and older with reversible obstructive airways disease. Atectura Breezhaler should be prescribed for patients not adequately controlled on a long-term asthma control medication, such as ICS or whose disease severity clearly warrants treatment with both a LABA and an ICS. Atectura Breezhaler combines the bronchodilation of indacaterol acetate (a LAMA) with the anti-inflammatory mometasone furoate (an ICS) in a precise once-daily formulation, delivered via the dose-confirming Breezhaler device.

About Valeo Pharma

Valeo Pharma is a pharmaceutical company dedicated to the commercialization of innovative prescription products in Canada with a focus on Respirology, Neurodegenerative Diseases, Oncology and other specialty products. Headquartered in Kirkland, Quebec, Valeo Pharma has the full capability and complete infrastructure to register and properly manage its growing product portfolio through all stages of commercialization. For more information, please visit www.valeopharma.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements about Valeo's objectives, strategies and businesses that involve risks and uncertainties. These statements are "forward-looking" because they are based on our current expectations about the markets we operate in and on various estimates and assumptions. Actual events or results may differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements if known or unknown risks affect our business, or if our estimates or assumptions turn out to be inaccurate.

NEITHER THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATIONS SERVICES PROVIDER HAVE REVIEWED OR ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

SOURCE Valeo Pharma Inc.

For further information: Valeo Pharma, Steve Saviuk, CEO, 514 693-8830, [email protected], Or, Frederic Dumais, Director Communications and Investor Relations, 514-782-8803, [email protected]

Related Links

http://www.valeopharma.com

