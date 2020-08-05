Valeo Pharma Notifies Warrants Holders of Unchanged Expiry Date

MONTREAL, Aug. 5, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - Valeo Pharma Inc. (CSE: VPH) ("Valeo" or the "Company"), a Canadian specialty pharmaceutical company, announced today that it has no intention at this time to accelerate the expiry of the share purchase warrants of the Company (the"Warrants") issued pursuant to a short form prospectus dated July 11, 2019, each Warrant having an exercise price of $0.60 and an expiry date of July 25, 2022. All other terms of these Warrants remain unchanged, including the right of the Company to accelerate on occurrence of a subsequent acceleration event in accordance with the terms of the Warrants.

"Our summer product launches are leading to improved cash flow and we therefore will not accelerate the expiry date of the Warrants at this stage" said Steve Saviuk, President and CEO of Valeo Pharma.

About Valeo Pharma

Valeo Pharma is a specialty pharmaceutical company dedicated to the commercialization of innovative prescription products in Canada. With a focus on Neurodegenerative Diseases, Oncology and Hospital Specialty Products, Valeo Pharma has a growing portfolio of innovative products and the full infrastructure to properly manage these products through all stages of commercialization. Headquartered in Kirkland, Quebec, Valeo Pharma has all capabilities internally to register and market health care solutions for Canadian patients. For more information, please visit http://www.valeopharma.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

For further information: Steve Saviuk, President and CEO, 514-693-8830, [email protected]; or Luc Mainville, Senior Vice-President and Chief Financial Officer, 514-693-8854, [email protected]; or Frederic Dumais, Director, Communications and Investor Relations, 514-782-8803, [email protected]

