VALEO PHARMA MAKES THE LIST OF THE GLOBE AND MAIL'S FIFTH-ANNUAL RANKING OF CANADA'S TOP GROWING COMPANIES

MONTREAL, Oct. 4, 2023 /CNW/ - Valeo Pharma Inc. (TSX: VPH) (OTCQB: VPHIF) (FSE: VP2) ("Valeo" or the "Company"), a Canadian pharmaceutical company, is pleased to announce it placed No. 151 on the 2023 Report on Business ranking of Canada's Top Growing Companies.

Canada's Top Growing Companies ranks Canadian companies on three-year revenue growth. Valeo placed 151st out of 425 companies that earned a spot in this year's rankings with three-year growth of 322%.

"Valeo Pharma is proud to have been named one of Canada's fastest growing companies by the Globe and Mail", said Steve Saviuk, CEO. ''This ranking is a result of the dedication of all of Valeo's employees and reflects the value that our innovative product portfolio brings to improving healthcare for Canadian patients".

Canada's Top Growing Companies is an editorial ranking that was launched in 2019. It aims to bring the accomplishments of innovative businesses in Canada to the forefront. In order to qualify for this voluntary program; companies had to complete an in-depth application process and fulfill requirements.

The full list of 2023 winners along with editorial coverage is published in the October issue of Report on Business magazine. The list is out now and online here.

"Canada's Top Growing Companies acknowledges the drive and ingenuity displayed by Canadian business," says Dawn Calleja, Editor of Report on Business magazine. "This year's ranking serves as an inspiration for future business owners."

"This year's Report on Business magazine's list of Top Growing Companies shows how innovative ideas always rise to the top, perhaps even more so in times of uncertainty," says Andrew Saunders, CEO of The Globe and Mail. "The Globe and Mail congratulates this year's winners for meeting and surpassing those economic challenges."

