VALEO PHARMA ANNOUNCES RESULTS OF ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

MONTREAL, April 25, 2024 /CNW/ - Valeo Pharma Inc. (TSX: VPH) (OTCQB: VPHIF) (FSE: VP2) ("Valeo" or the "Company"), a Canadian pharmaceutical company, today announced the results of the matters submitted to shareholders at its annual meeting of shareholders held on April 25, 2024 (the "Meeting").

Election of Directors

All director nominees set out in the Management Information Circular dated March 22, 2024, were elected as directors, to serve until the next meeting of shareholders of the Company or until their successors are elected or appointed.The results of the vote for those elected as directors are as follows:

Nominees Votes For Votes Against

Number of

Shares % Number of

Shares % Steve Saviuk 51,134,104 91.98 4,461,340 8.02 Richard MacKay 51,101,754 91.92 4,493,690 8.08 Marc Léger 51,135,104 91.98 4,460,340 8.02 Richard Lajoie 54,233,975 97.55 1,361,469 2.45 Robert Raich 55,232,975 99.35 362,469 0.65 Charles Bisaillon 47,810,535 86.00 7,784,909 14 Al Moghaddam 55,232,975 99.35 362,469 0.65

Appointment of the auditor

The Company's shareholders also appointed Audacie Inc. as auditor of the Company for the ensuing year at a remuneration to be fixed by the directors.The results of the vote for the appointment of Audacie Inc. as the auditor for Valeo are as follows:



Votes For Votes Withheld

Number of Shares % Number of Shares %

55,204,572 99.30 390,872 0.70

About Valeo Pharma

Valeo Pharma is a Canadian pharmaceutical company dedicated to the commercialization of innovative prescription products in Canada with a focus on Respiratory/Allergy, Ophthalmology and Hospital Specialty Products. Headquartered in Kirkland, Quebec Valeo Pharma has all the required capabilities and the full infrastructure to register and properly manage its growing product portfolio through all stages of commercialization. For more information, please visit www.valeopharma.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

SOURCE Valeo Pharma Inc.

For further information: Steve Saviuk, CEO, 514-693-8830, [email protected] or Frederic Dumais, Director, Communications and Investor Relations, 514-261-4735, [email protected]