VALEO PHARMA ANNOUNCES NEW BOARD APPOINTMENTS

MONTREAL, June 22, 2023 /CNW/ - Valeo Pharma Inc. (TSX: VPH) (OTCQB: VPHIF) (FSE: VP2) ("Valeo" or the "Company"), a Canadian pharmaceutical company, today announced that Ms. Tamara Close and Mr. Didier Leconte have joined its Board of Directors. Following the appointment of Ms. Close and Mr. Leconte, Valeo's Board of Directors is now comprised of 8 Directors, 5 of whom are independent.

"We are pleased to welcome Tamara and Didier to the Valeo Board of Directors. Their extensive and diverse investment experience brings valuable insight and perspective to our Board at a time when we are experiencing rapid growth", said Richard MacKay, Chairman. "We look forward to benefiting from their contribution and guidance as Valeo continues to develop as a leading Canadian pharmaceutical company".

Ms. Close is a senior investment and Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) professional with over 25 years of experience in capital markets, with roles spanning sell-side trading and institutional sales to buy-side research, risk management and strategy. She is the founder and managing partner of Close Group Consulting, an independent, boutique ESG advisory firm headquartered in Montreal, with offices in Toronto, Boston, and London (UK). Tamara is a sought-after speaker and regularly publishes ESG thought leadership and research. Ms. Close holds an M.Sc. Finance from Concordia University with a B.A. Economics from McGill University and is a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA).

Mr. Didier Leconte is a highly experienced investor and Canadian life sciences leader. He has deep commercial experience in Canada and Québec's technology transfer and investment arenas. With a strong dedication to the development of Québec's and Canada's life sciences industries, Didier served as Vice-president, Life Science & Technology for Investissement Quebec and Vice-president Life Sciences at Fonds de solidarité FTQ. Mr. Leconte holds a MBA, Technology Management & Innovation from the Université du Québec à Montréal, a certification in governance from Université Laval and an engineering degree in Material Sciences from École d'ingénieurs Sup Galilée, Institut Galilée, Université Sorbonne Paris Nord.

Valeo Pharma is a fast-growing Canadian pharmaceutical company dedicated to the commercialization of innovative prescription products in Canada with a focus on Respiratory/Allergy, Ophthalmology and Hospital Specialty Products. Headquartered in Kirkland, Quebec Valeo Pharma has all the required capabilities and the full infrastructure to register and properly manage its growing product portfolio through all stages of commercialization. For more information, please visit www.valeopharma.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

This press release contains forward-looking statements about Valeo's objectives, strategies and businesses that involve risks and uncertainties. These statements are "forward-looking" because they are based on our current expectations about the markets we operate in and on various estimates and assumptions. Actual events or results may differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements if known or unknown risks affect our business, or if our estimates or assumptions turn out to be inaccurate.

For further information: Steve Saviuk, CEO, 514-693-8830, [email protected] or Frederic Dumais, Director, Communications and Investor Relations, 514-261-4735, [email protected]