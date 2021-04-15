Valeo Pharma Announces Commercial Launch of Redesca™ and Redesca HP™

Shipments have commenced across Canada

National sales coverage in full deployment through a dedicated key account managers team

Private and public reimbursement activities on target.



MONTREAL, April 15, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Valeo Pharma Inc. (CSE: VPH) (OTCQB: VPHIF) (FSE: VP2) ("Valeo" or the "Company"), a Canadian pharmaceutical company, announced today that it has commenced commercial shipments across Canada of Redesca™ and Redesca HP™, its low molecular weight heparin ("LMWH") biosimilar.

"Making Redesca™ widely available in Canada is a key element of our commercialization plans and we are pleased to have done so ahead of target. We continue to work on expanding both public and private reimbursement coverage across all provinces", said Steve Saviuk, Valeo's Chief Executive Officer. " Redesca™ is the first of three transformative products that Valeo is launching this year and it will be accretive to second quarter revenues with increasing sales growth in the quarters to come."

Commenting on the Redesca™ commercial launch, Frederic Fasano, Valeo's President and Chief Operating Officer said; "Redesca™ is now available for patients, both at retail pharmacies and hospitals. The combination of a strong and proven safety profile, a complete product line, a robust supply chain on top of material savings to payers, contributes to the compelling Redesca™ value proposition for patients, clinicians and healthcare systems. We look forward to realizing Redesca™'s full potential over the coming quarters".

In addition to being used primarily for treating and preventing deep vein thrombosis and pulmonary embolism, LMWH are also now increasingly used as a first line of defense tool in the fight against COVID-19. The World Health Organization's ("WHO") issued guidance regarding the prophylaxis use of LMWH to help prevent complications in the clinical management of severe acute respiratory infections when novel coronavirus (COVID-19) infection is suspected.

About Redesca®, Redesca HP®

Redesca® is a low molecular weight heparin biosimilar. LMWHs are injectable anticoagulant drugs used primarily to treat and prevent deep vein thrombosis and pulmonary embolism. Redesca® has more than 8 years of proven in-market safety internationally and more than 150 million patient days treated in Europe alone.

About Valeo Pharma

Valeo Pharma is a Canadian pharmaceutical company dedicated to the commercialization of innovative prescription products in Canada with a focus on Respiratory Diseases, Neurodegenerative Diseases, Oncology and Hospital Specialty Products. Headquartered in Kirkland, Quebec Valeo Pharma has all the required capabilities and the full infrastructure to register and properly manage its growing product portfolio through all stages of commercialization. For more information, please visit www.valeopharma.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements about Valeo's objectives, strategies and businesses that involve risks and uncertainties. These statements are "forward-looking" because they are based on our current expectations about the markets we operate in and on various estimates and assumptions. Actual events or results may differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements if known or unknown risks affect our business, or if our estimates or assumptions turn out to be inaccurate.

For further information: Steve Saviuk, CEO, 514-693-8830, [email protected]; or Frederic Dumais, Director, Communications and Investor Relations, 514-782-8803, [email protected]

