Vail Resorts Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2026 Results and Provides Updated Fiscal 2026 Guidance

BROOMFIELD, Colo., March 9, 2026 /CNW/ -- Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE: MTN) today reported results for the second quarter of fiscal 2026 ended January 31, 2026 and provided the Company's ski season-to-date metrics through March 1, 2026.

Highlights

Q2 fiscal 2026 net income attributable to Vail Resorts, Inc. was $210.0 million compared to $244.4 million in the prior year.

Q2 fiscal 2026 Resort Reported EBITDA was $421.3 million compared to $459.7 million in the prior year.

The Company reduced its fiscal 2026 guidance and is now expecting net income attributable to Vail Resorts, Inc. of $144 million to $190 million and Resort Reported EBITDA of $745 million to $775 million.

The Company declared a quarterly cash dividend of $2.22 per share of Vail Resorts' common stock that will be payable on April 9, 2026 to shareholders of record as of March 26, 2026. In addition to the shares repurchased in November, the Company repurchased an additional approximately 0.1 million shares in December, resulting in a total of approximately 0.3 million shares repurchased during the quarter at an average price of approximately $139 per share for a total of $45.0 million in the fiscal year to date period.

Commenting on the Company's fiscal 2026 second quarter results, Rob Katz, Chief Executive Officer said, "This has been the most challenging winter across the Rockies that we have ever experienced with the lowest snowfall levels in more than 30 years for our Colorado and Utah resorts, combined with warmer temperatures, resulting in reduced terrain throughout the quarter and into February. Given that backdrop, we are pleased with the strength and stability shown by our operating model, as we reported only modest declines in lift revenue in what many would consider a worst-case weather scenario. While these conditions and the resulting visitation headwinds negatively impacted our quarterly results, we remained focused on the areas within our control. This includes our advanced commitment strategy, continued investments in our resorts and our employees, and progressing key initiatives to optimize visitation, including enhanced marketing and new products. I especially want to recognize the exceptional execution delivered by our teams over the course of the season, resulting in record high enterprise guest satisfaction scores, including increases over prior year in both Colorado and Utah despite conditions, along with continued progress on our transformation plan. I am confident that with our collective strength and focus, we will continue to elevate the guest experience and deliver sustainable long-term value for shareholders."

Second Quarter Operating Results

Resort Net Revenue decreased $53.2 million, or 4.7%, compared to the prior year, which was primarily driven by the unfavorable weather conditions that impacted visitation and ancillary spending for both local and destination guests during the period. Compared to the prior year, total lift revenue declined 2.9%, despite visitation being down 13%, primarily as a result of 2025/2026 North American Pass Sales Revenue increasing 3% heading into the season.

decreased $53.2 million, or 4.7%, compared to the prior year, which was primarily driven by the unfavorable weather conditions that impacted visitation and ancillary spending for both local and destination guests during the period. Compared to the prior year, total lift revenue declined 2.9%, despite visitation being down 13%, primarily as a result of 2025/2026 North American Pass Sales Revenue increasing 3% heading into the season. Resort Reported EBITDA decreased $38.4 million, or 8.3%, compared to the prior year, which was primarily driven by the weather-related headwinds, and were partially offset by disciplined cost management and continued Resource Efficiency Transformation cost savings.

Season-to-Date Metrics through March 1, 2026

The Company reported certain ski season metrics for the comparative periods from the beginning of the ski season through March 1, 2026, and for the same prior year period through March 2, 2025. The reported ski season metrics are for the Company's North American destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas, excluding the results of the Australian and European resorts and ski areas in both periods. The data mentioned below is interim period data and is subject to fiscal quarter end review and adjustments.

Season-to-date total skier visits were down 11.9% compared to the prior year period.

Season-to-date total lift revenue, including an allocated portion of season pass revenue for each applicable period, was down 3.6% compared to the prior year period.

Season-to-date ski school revenue was down 8.2% and dining revenue was down 8.6% compared to the prior year period. Retail/rental revenue for North American resort and ski area store locations was down 5.7% compared to the prior year period.

Fiscal Year 2026 Guidance

Commenting on Fiscal 2026 guidance, Katz said "Due to the persistent, historically challenging weather conditions in the Rockies, which continued to limit terrain availability, the Company is reducing its fiscal 2026 guidance. While we are lowering our estimates for the fiscal year, given the unprecedented weather in the Rockies, the impact from conditions was mitigated by our advance commitment strategy and resource transformation efforts. We are proud of the resilience of the business model and execution of our teams at our resorts that are delivering on the experience for our guests."

The Company now expects fiscal 2026 Net Income and Resort EBITDA guidance as follows:

Net income attributable to Vail Resorts, Inc. of $144 million to $190 million.

Resort Reported EBITDA of $745 million to $775 million. At the midpoint, the guidance implies an estimated Resort EBITDA margin for fiscal 2026 of 26.4%, or 26.9% before one-time costs from the Resource Efficiency Transformation plan.

Resource Efficiency Transformation plan remains on track to achieve an incremental $42 million of efficiencies over the prior year and the Company now expects to deliver $106 million of annualized cost efficiencies, representing a $6 million increase above the original two-year plan.

Given ongoing variable conditions in the Rockies, there may be greater variability of results; current guidance assumes (1) the Company's estimate of conditions between now and the remainder of the season staying consistent in North America; (2) normal weather conditions for the 2026 Australian ski season; (3) continuation of the current economic environment; and (4) foreign currency exchange rates as of March 6, 2026, including an exchange rate of $0.73 between the Canadian Dollar and U.S. Dollar related to the operations of Whistler Blackcomb in Canada, an exchange rate of $0.70 between the Australian Dollar and U.S. Dollar related to the operations of Perisher, Falls Creek and Hotham in Australia, and an exchange rate of $1.28 between the Swiss Franc and U.S. Dollar related to the operations of Andermatt-Sedrun and Crans Montana in Switzerland, and does not include any potential impacts related to future fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates, which may be impacted by tariffs, trade disputes, or other factors.

The following table reflects the forecasted guidance range for the Company's fiscal year ending July 31, 2026 for Total Reported EBITDA (after stock-based compensation expense) and reconciles net income attributable to Vail Resorts, Inc. guidance to such Total Reported EBITDA guidance.



Fiscal 2026 Guidance

(In thousands)

For the Year Ending

July 31, 2026 (6)

Low End

High End

Range

Range Net income attributable to Vail Resorts, Inc. $ 144,000

$ 190,000 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 24,000

18,000 Net income 168,000

208,000 Provision for income taxes (1) 60,000

74,000 Income before income taxes 228,000

282,000 Depreciation and amortization 302,000

294,000 Interest expense, net 207,000

203,000 Other (2) 10,000

4,000 Total Reported EBITDA $ 747,000

$ 783,000







Mountain Reported EBITDA (3) $ 731,000

$ 757,000 Lodging Reported EBITDA (4) 14,000

18,000 Resort Reported EBITDA (5) 745,000

775,000 Real Estate Reported EBITDA 2,000

8,000 Total Reported EBITDA $ 747,000

$ 783,000









(1) The provision for income taxes may be impacted by excess tax benefits primarily resulting from vesting and exercises of equity awards. Our estimated provision for income taxes does not include the impact, if any, of unknown future exercises of employee equity awards, which could have a material impact given that a significant portion of our awards may be in-the-money depending on the current value of the stock price. (2) Our guidance includes certain forward looking known changes in the fair value of the contingent consideration based solely on the passage of time and resulting impact on present value. Guidance excludes any forward looking change based upon, among other things, financial projections including long-term growth rates for Park City, which such change may be material. Additionally, our guidance excludes the impact of any future sales or disposals of land or other assets which are contingent upon future approvals or other outcomes. (3) Mountain Reported EBITDA also includes approximately $25 million of stock-based compensation. (4) Lodging Reported EBITDA also includes approximately $4 million of stock-based compensation. (5) The Company provides Reported EBITDA ranges for the Mountain and Lodging segments, as well as for the two combined. The low and high of the expected ranges provided for the Mountain and Lodging segments, while possible, do not sum to the high or low end of the Resort Reported EBITDA range provided because we do not expect or assume that we will hit the low or high end of both ranges. (6) Guidance estimates are predicated on an exchange rate of $0.73 between the Canadian dollar and U.S. dollar, related to the operations of Whistler Blackcomb in Canada; an exchange rate of $0.70 between the Australian dollar and U.S. dollar, related to the operations of our Australian ski areas; and an exchange rate of $1.28 between the Swiss franc and U.S. dollar, related to the operations of Andermatt-Sedrun and Crans-Montana in Switzerland.

Liquidity and Return of Capital

Despite difficult conditions this year, the Company remains confident in the long-term strong cash flow generation capabilities of our Company and its stable business model.

As of January 31, 2026, the Company's total liquidity as measured by total cash plus revolver availability was approximately $1.1 billion.

Net Debt was 3.1 times trailing twelve months Total Reported EBITDA.

In addition to the shares repurchased in November, the Company repurchased approximately 0.1 million shares in December, resulting in approximately 0.3 million total shares repurchased during the quarter at an average price of approximately $139 per share for a total of $45.0 million.

In December, the Company drew on the $275.0 million delayed draw term loan within its credit facility to retire the convertible notes with cash at maturity on January 2, 2026.

On February 9, 2026, the Company entered into an amendment and restatement of the Ninth Amended and Restated Credit Agreement, dated as of April 24, 2024 (as amended the "Tenth A&R Credit Agreement"). The Tenth A&R Credit Agreement, among other things, (i) replaces the existing term loan facility with a new $1,275.0 million senior term loan facility; (ii) extends the maturity date of the revolving credit facility and term loan facility; and (iii) reduces the interest rate applicable to borrowings under the Tenth A&R Credit Agreement.

The Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $2.22 per share payable on April 9, 2026 to shareholders of record as of March 26, 2026.

The Company reaffirmed its calendar 2026 capital plan of approximately $215 million to $220 million in core capital, consistent with its long-term capital investment guidance. Including growth capital investments, at the Company's European resorts and in support of Resource Efficiency Transformation and real estate planning projects, the Company plans to invest a total of approximately $234 million to $239 million in calendar year 2026.

Vail Resorts, Inc. Consolidated Condensed Statements of Operations (In thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited)

Three Months Ended January 31,

Six Months Ended January 31,

2026

2025

2026

2025 Net revenue:













Mountain and Lodging services and other $ 918,554

$ 957,091

$ 1,116,607

$ 1,144,141 Mountain and Lodging retail and dining 165,336

179,963

238,232

253,125 Resort net revenue 1,083,890

1,137,054

1,354,839

1,397,266 Real Estate 42

171

122

234 Total net revenue 1,083,932

1,137,225

1,354,961

1,397,500 Segment operating expense:













Mountain and Lodging operating expense 481,277

495,585

754,346

761,849 Mountain and Lodging retail and dining cost of products sold 58,536

68,011

86,770

96,958 General and administrative 121,618

114,540

232,042

221,397 Resort operating expense 661,431

678,136

1,073,158

1,080,204 Real Estate operating expense 1,669

1,758

3,293

3,249 Total segment operating expense 663,100

679,894

1,076,451

1,083,453 Other operating (expense) income:













Depreciation and amortization (74,350)

(74,352)

(147,467)

(145,896) (Loss) gain on sale of real property (1,962)

--

11,058

16,506 Change in estimated fair value of contingent consideration 3,700

(100)

(939)

(2,179) (Loss) gain on disposal of fixed assets and other, net (3,172)

293

(5,935)

(1,236) Income from operations 345,048

383,172

135,227

181,242 Mountain equity investment (loss) income, net (1,162)

745

(69)

2,896 Investment income and other, net 3,525

3,021

6,548

5,514 Foreign currency gain (loss) on intercompany loans 197

(1,385)

118

(1,649) Interest expense, net (49,476)

(42,670)

(100,763)

(85,467) Income before provision for income taxes 298,132

342,883

41,061

102,536 Provision for income taxes (72,287)

(85,956)

(11,672)

(27,572) Net income 225,845

256,927

29,389

74,964 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests (15,838)

(12,551)

(6,134)

(3,843) Net income attributable to Vail Resorts, Inc. $ 210,007

$ 244,376

$ 23,255

$ 71,121 Per share amounts:













Basic net income per share attributable to Vail Resorts, Inc. $ 5.87

$ 6.54

$ 0.65

$ 1.90 Diluted net income per share attributable to Vail Resorts, Inc. $ 5.87

$ 6.53

$ 0.65

$ 1.90 Cash dividends declared per share $ 2.22

$ 2.22

$ 4.44

$ 4.44 Weighted average shares outstanding:













Basic 35,753

37,382

35,832

37,428 Diluted 35,783

37,425

35,874

37,480

Vail Resorts, Inc. Consolidated Condensed Statements of Operations - Other Data (In thousands) (Unaudited)

Three Months Ended January 31,

Six Months Ended January 31,

2026

2025

2026

2025 Other Data:













Mountain Reported EBITDA $ 422,171

$ 457,616

$ 279,583

$ 313,554 Lodging Reported EBITDA (874)

2,047

2,029

6,404 Resort Reported EBITDA 421,297

459,663

281,612

319,958 Real Estate Reported EBITDA (3,589)

(1,587)

7,887

13,491 Total Reported EBITDA $ 417,708

$ 458,076

$ 289,499

$ 333,449 Mountain stock-based compensation $ 6,088

$ 6,555

$ 11,512

$ 12,366 Lodging stock-based compensation 808

901

1,568

1,720 Resort stock-based compensation 6,896

7,456

13,080

14,086 Real Estate stock-based compensation 64

70

122

131 Total stock-based compensation $ 6,960

$ 7,526

$ 13,202

$ 14,217

Vail Resorts, Inc. Mountain Segment Operating Results (In thousands, except ETP) (Unaudited)

Three Months Ended January 31,

Percentage Increase

Six Months Ended January 31,

Percentage Increase

2026

2025

(Decrease)

2026

2025

(Decrease) Net Mountain revenue:





















Lift $ 625,927

$ 644,918

(2.9) %

$ 675,570

$ 685,341

(1.4) % Ski school 120,625

133,009

(9.3) %

128,511

139,848

(8.1) % Dining 84,625

90,907

(6.9) %

104,412

111,535

(6.4) % Retail/rental 126,012

135,159

(6.8) %

156,803

164,685

(4.8) % Other 55,115

59,101

(6.7) %

132,247

134,981

(2.0) % Total Mountain net revenue 1,012,304

1,063,094

(4.8) %

1,197,543

1,236,390

(3.1) % Mountain operating expense:





















Labor and labor-related benefits 253,685

264,490

(4.1) %

375,764

383,020

(1.9) % Retail cost of sales 34,175

40,473

(15.6) %

49,107

55,504

(11.5) % Resort related fees 46,793

47,794

(2.1) %

51,181

51,603

(0.8) % General and administrative 106,452

98,342

8.2 %

202,943

190,910

6.3 % Other 147,866

155,124

(4.7) %

238,896

244,695

(2.4) % Total Mountain operating expense 588,971

606,223

(2.8) %

917,891

925,732

(0.8) % Mountain equity investment (loss) income, net (1,162)

745

(256.0) %

(69)

2,896

(102.4) % Mountain Reported EBITDA $ 422,171

$ 457,616

7.7 %

$ 279,583

$ 313,554

(10.8) %























Total skier visits 6,782

7,755

(12.5) %

7,521

8,303

(9.4) % ETP $ 92.29

$ 83.16

11.0 %

$ 89.82

$ 82.54

8.8 %

Vail Resorts, Inc. Lodging Operating Results (In thousands, except Average Daily Rate ("ADR") and Revenue per Available Room ("RevPAR")) (Unaudited)

Three Months Ended January 31,

Percentage Increase

Six Months Ended January 31,

Percentage Increase

2026

2025

(Decrease)

2026

2025

(Decrease) Lodging net revenue:





















Owned hotel rooms $ 12,741

$ 13,439

(5.2) %

$ 41,188

$ 41,514

(0.8) % Managed condominium rooms 26,089

27,074

(3.6) %

35,779

38,779

(7.7) % Dining 13,379

13,754

(2.7) %

32,761

33,706

(2.8) % Transportation 4,804

5,507

(12.8) %

6,213

7,041

(11.8) % Golf --

--

nm

8,054

7,801

3.2 % Other 10,202

10,415

(2.0) %

25,094

25,131

(0.1) %

67,215

70,189

(4.2) %

149,089

153,972

(3.2) % Payroll cost reimbursements 4,371

3,771

15.9 %

8,207

6,904

18.9 % Total Lodging net revenue 71,586

73,960

(3.2) %

157,296

160,876

(2.2) % Lodging operating expense:





















Labor and labor-related benefits 31,051

32,469

(4.4) %

67,730

69,696

(2.8) % General and administrative 15,166

16,198

(6.4) %

29,099

30,487

(4.6) % Other 21,872

19,475

12.3 %

50,231

47,385

6.0 %

68,089

68,142

(0.1) %

147,060

147,568

(0.3) % Reimbursed payroll costs 4,371

3,771

15.9 %

8,207

6,904

18.9 % Total Lodging operating expense 72,460

71,913

0.8 %

155,267

154,472

0.5 % Lodging Reported EBITDA $ (874)

$ 2,047

(142.7) %

$ 2,029

$ 6,404

(68.3) %























Owned hotel statistics:





















ADR $ 300.75

$ 311.52

(3.5) %

$ 317.03

$ 314.44

0.8 % RevPAR $ 130.60

$ 140.06

(6.8) %

$ 160.88

$ 163.44

(1.6) % Managed condominium statistics:





















ADR $ 487.03

$ 504.70

(3.5) %

$ 380.50

$ 390.48

(2.6) % RevPAR $ 152.98

$ 159.72

(4.2) %

$ 100.64

$ 106.47

(5.5) % Owned hotel and managed condominium statistics (combined):















ADR $ 431.75

$ 447.54

(3.5) %

$ 353.66

$ 358.90

(1.5) % RevPAR $ 147.75

$ 155.23

(4.8) %

$ 117.29

$ 121.94

(3.8) %

Key Balance Sheet Data (In thousands) (Unaudited)

As of January 31,

2026

2025 Total Vail Resorts, Inc. stockholders' equity $ 301,816

$ 515,507 Long-term debt, net $ 2,857,753

$ 2,128,064 Long-term debt due within one year 73,005

587,169 Total debt 2,930,758

2,715,233 Less: cash and cash equivalents 384,737

488,211 Net debt $ 2,546,021

$ 2,227,022

Reconciliation of Measures of Segment Profitability and Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Presented below is a reconciliation of net income attributable to Vail Resorts, Inc. to Total Reported EBITDA for the three and six months ended January 31, 2026 and 2025.



(In thousands) (Unaudited)

(In thousands) (Unaudited)

Three Months Ended January 31,

Six Months Ended January 31,

2026

2025

2026

2025 Net income attributable to Vail Resorts, Inc. $ 210,007

$ 244,376

$ 23,255

$ 71,121 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 15,838

12,551

6,134

3,843 Net income 225,845

256,927

29,389

74,964 Provision for income taxes 72,287

85,956

11,672

27,572 Income before provision for income taxes 298,132

342,883

41,061

102,536 Depreciation and amortization 74,350

74,352

147,467

145,896 Loss (gain) on disposal of fixed assets and other, net 3,172

(293)

5,935

1,236 Change in fair value of contingent consideration (3,700)

100

939

2,179 Investment income and other, net (3,525)

(3,021)

(6,548)

(5,514) Foreign currency (gain) loss on intercompany loans (197)

1,385

(118)

1,649 Interest expense, net 49,476

42,670

100,763

85,467 Total Reported EBITDA $ 417,708

$ 458,076

$ 289,499

$ 333,449















Mountain Reported EBITDA $ 422,171

$ 457,616

$ 279,583

$ 313,554 Lodging Reported EBITDA (874)

2,047

2,029

6,404 Resort Reported EBITDA* 421,297

459,663

281,612

319,958 Real Estate Reported EBITDA (3,589)

(1,587)

7,887

13,491 Total Reported EBITDA $ 417,708

$ 458,076

$ 289,499

$ 333,449















* Resort represents the sum of Mountain and Lodging









Presented below is a reconciliation of net income attributable to Vail Resorts, Inc. to Total Reported EBITDA calculated in accordance with GAAP for the twelve months ended January 31, 2026.



(In thousands) (Unaudited)

Twelve Months Ended

January 31, 2026 Net income attributable to Vail Resorts, Inc. $ 232,138 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 20,263 Net income 252,401 Provision for income taxes 88,521 Income before provision for income taxes 340,922 Depreciation and amortization 298,008 Gain on disposal of fixed assets and other, net (2,234) Change in fair value of contingent consideration 8,139 Investment income and other, net (11,160) Foreign currency gain on intercompany loans (1,787) Interest expense, net 186,924 Total Reported EBITDA $ 818,812



Mountain Reported EBITDA $ 787,370 Lodging Reported EBITDA 18,420 Resort Reported EBITDA* 805,790 Real Estate Reported EBITDA 13,022 Total Reported EBITDA $ 818,812



* Resort represents the sum of Mountain and Lodging



The following table reconciles long-term debt, net to Net Debt and the calculation of Net Debt to Total Reported EBITDA for the twelve months ended January 31, 2026.



(In thousands) (Unaudited)

As of January 31, 2026 Long-term debt, net $ 2,857,753 Long-term debt due within one year 73,005 Total debt 2,930,758 Less: cash and cash equivalents 384,737 Net debt $ 2,546,021 Net debt to Total Reported EBITDA 3.1x

The following table reconciles Real Estate Reported EBITDA to Net Real Estate Cash Flow for the three and six months ended January 31, 2026 and 2025.



(In thousands) (Unaudited)

(In thousands) (Unaudited)

Three Months Ended January 31,

Six Months Ended January 31,

2026

2025

2026

2025 Real Estate Reported EBITDA $ (3,589)

$ (1,587)

$ 7,887

$ 13,491 Non-cash Real Estate stock-based compensation 64

70

122

131 Change in real estate deposits and recovery of previously incurred project costs/land basis less investments in real estate 2,510

17,652

(10,510)

1,118 Net Real Estate Cash Flow $ (1,015)

$ 16,135

$ (2,501)

$ 14,740

The following table reconciles Resort net revenue to Resort EBITDA Margin for fiscal 2026 guidance.



(In thousands) (Unaudited)

Fiscal 2026 Guidance (2) Resort net revenue (1) $ 2,878,000 Resort Reported EBITDA (1) $ 760,000 Resort EBITDA margin (1) 26.4 %



(1) Resort represents the sum of Mountain and Lodging

(2) Represents the mid-point of Guidance

