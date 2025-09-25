V2 Cloud Unveils V2CloudCare: Effortless Cloud Resilience, along with other substantial innovations

QUEBEC, Sept. 25, 2025 /CNW/ - V2 Cloud, a leader in fully managed cloud desktop, server, and application solutions for centralized, secure, and cost-efficient remote computing, today announced the launch of V2CloudCare, a groundbreaking new offering designed to redefine cloud resilience, VDI managed services, and VDI cybersecurity. This comprehensive product eliminates the complexities of traditional IT, providing the effortless cloud computing and peace of mind that clients deserve.

V2CloudCare Redefines Cloud Resilience, Managed Services, and Cybersecurity

V2CloudCare is more than just a product or program; it's a proactive investment in IT expertise that sets a new standard for cloud resilience, VDI managed services, and VDI cybersecurity. Because downtime costs SMBs significantly, V2CloudCare provides the protection and continuous monitoring essential to prevent, identify, and mitigate cyberthreats before they cause damage. With V2CloudCare, the burden of IT operations is lifted, allowing businesses to focus on strategic growth while our team ensures the security and continuity of their cloud desktop and application environments.

V2CloudCare also makes extensive use of AI and automation to transform support into a preemptive and proactive activity to substantially reduce the need for reactive tickets and delivers a visual AI-driven business intelligence dashboard for easy insights into device health, active alerts, and resolution time for any support issues that require human intervention.

Non-existent or overworked IT is solved for, the $30 Billion in data breach and ransomware costs in 2024 are mitigated, and the ~$200K per hour cost of downtime for SMBs is alleviated.

Expanding Compatibility with Linux Ubuntu Support

In addition to the V2CloudCare offering, V2 Cloud will soon expand its compatibility by introducing support for the Linux Ubuntu distribution. This provides users with greater flexibility and choice in their cloud desktop and applications environments, catering to a wider range of businesses and developers to enable a more holistic approach in moving IT architectures to the cloud.

Additional Enhancements Include Subaccounts and VM Pools

Other new imminent features provide greater administrative control and optimized performance. Subaccounts empower V2 Cloud partners with clear visibility into fees related to their master account and each individual customer, streamlining billing and providing insight into usage to monitor and action account health issues. For general VDI clients, subaccounts allow the federation of administration tasks to user group nodes to bring admin support closer to individual users while maintaining centralized oversight. The introduction of VM Pools ensures that users are assigned to the best available virtual machine for optimal performance and a consistently excellent user experience.

"V2CloudCare is carefully crafted to solve the real problems of SMB computing. I'm immensely proud of the team for pulling this together," said Peter Duff, CEO, V2 Cloud. "Support for Linux is a terrific alignment of the flexibility and security that Linux is famous for with the security, ease, and familiarity that VDI delivers while subaccounts and VM Pools are examples of our continual innovation to provide ever-better experiences for clients and partners".

About V2 Cloud

V2 Cloud is the trusted cloud solution for simplifying IT, enhancing security, and enabling anywhere access to critical computing systems. Whether you're an SMB or an enterprise, we provide low-cost high-performance cloud desktops including GPU acceleration, support for all forms of servers, and application hosting, so your teams get easy access to the systems they need and you can focus on your business.

As a leading VDI innovator since 2012, over 1,000 companies and over 100 partners rely on V2 Cloud for enabling cloud resilience, providing fully managed VDI services, protecting data in the cloud, implementing backup and restore, and delivering cyber defense as a holistic proactive program. V2 Cloud also transforms support by preempting issues before they materialize to escape the reactive process of break-fix tickets. No IT or overburdened IT? No problem.

