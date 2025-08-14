UVify Joins Forces with Illumin Drone Shows and Portal Nine to Unleash The Origin of Light -- An Epic Orchestral, Drone, and Visual Spectacle That Will Transform Toronto's Night Sky

TORONTO, Aug. 14, 2025 /CNW/ - On Tuesday, August 19, Toronto will witness a cultural and technological milestone as The Origin of Light premieres over the historic Fort York National Historic Site. Produced by Illumin Drone Shows and Portal Nine, this one-night-only event will unite a live 15-piece orchestra, holographic projection visuals, and hundreds of precision-choreographed drones into a cinematic performance unlike anything seen before in Canada.

The Origin of Light - A symphony on the ground, a galaxy in the sky. (CNW Group/Illumin Drone Shows)

UVify—the world leader in drone swarm technology and world record holders for aerial performances—joins as the Official Drone Technology Sponsor. Known for their award-winning shows in South Korea, the United States, and Europe, UVify will provide advanced drone fleet design and technical support, enhancing the scale, precision, and artistry of the performance.

"This is exactly the kind of ambitious project we love to be part of," said Robert Cheek, COO of UVify. "Illumin Drone Shows and Portal Nine are creating something extraordinary, and we're proud to contribute our technology and expertise to elevate an already incredible vision."

For Christian Ilumin, CEO of Illumin Drone Shows, the partnership is about amplifying the production's creative and technical reach:

"The Origin of Light is more than a performance—it's an immersive story designed to inspire and connect people. Partnering with UVify adds another layer of technical excellence, giving us more tools to create an unforgettable experience."

The show will feature some of Canada's most accomplished orchestral musicians performing a sweeping cinematic score. Each moment will be enhanced by visuals projected onto a holographic screen, immersing audiences in a journey through celestial galaxies, mythical figures, and transformative moments—seamlessly synchronized between music, light, and the Toronto night sky.

Buzz for The Origin of Light has been building for weeks, with anticipation growing across Toronto's arts and entertainment scene. As one of the city's most ambitious live productions, it promises to set a new benchmark for immersive performance in Canada.

Event Details:

Date: Tuesday, August 19, 2025

Location: Fort York National Historic Site, Toronto

Tickets: Available now at www.theoriginoflight.com

With Illumin Drone Shows and Portal Nine leading the creative vision—and UVify enriching it with world record-holding expertise, cutting-edge technology, and technical support—The Origin of Light will unfold as a seamless union of orchestral music, innovation, and skyborne artistry, transforming Toronto's night into a living canvas of wonder.

SOURCE Illumin Drone Shows

Press Contact: Lianne Baron - (647) 330-2409, Christian Ilumin - (647) 202-7653, Email: [email protected]