UVic appoints Dr. Rhonda McEwen as next president and vice-chancellor

VICTORIA, BC, June 2, 2026 /CNW/ - Dr. Rhonda McEwen, a respected academic leader and globally recognized researcher, will become the next president and vice-chancellor of the University of Victoria (UVic).

McEwen's appointment was announced today in Victoria, BC, by UVic Board of Governors Acting Chair Erinn Pinkerton, marking the end of a comprehensive international search for the university's next leader.

"Dr. Rhonda McEwen is an energetic and approachable leader, with the ability to build authentic relationships across the campus, Vancouver Island and the globe. She is a student-centred leader, holding deep commitments to equity, experiential education and supportive learning environments. She is distinguished as a scholar and researcher who has a reputation for advancing knowledge and innovation through partnerships. The committee recognized Dr. McEwen as an inspirational advocate for higher education in Canada and beyond," says Pinkerton.

McEwen is known for turning ambition into action--in teaching and research, university governance, collegial leadership and data-informed decision-making. With three decades of experience spanning industry and higher education, she brings a cross-sector perspective on strategy and building partnerships.

McEwen was recommended by the appointment committee composed of members from the Board of Governors, Senate, faculties, staff, the student body and alumni in the community. Consultation with the campus and broader communities shaped the job profile and significantly informed the search.

McEwen joins UVic from Ontario where she is currently the president and vice-chancellor of Victoria University in the University of Toronto. McEwen holds an MBA in Information Technology from City University of London, England, an MSc in Telecommunications from the University of Colorado, and a PhD in Information from the University of Toronto. She spent more than 15 years working in the private sector in digital communication and management consulting prior to working in higher education.

McEwen's interdisciplinary research spans technology, equity, governance and public impact, particularly in artificial intelligence (AI) and society. She is the Canada Research Chair in Tactile Interfaces, Communication and Cognition, studying human-machine interactions and the social and cognitive effects of technologies.

McEwen succeeds Qwul'sih'yah'maht, Robina Thomas, who has served as acting president and vice-chancellor of UVic since last summer. Thomas retires on June 30.

"UVic is known for partnerships. I look forward to representing a university that already has such a strong reputation in the academic community for tackling complex problems in new and creative ways," says McEwen. "I passionately believe in higher education, and I want to make sure we put forward the best experience for students while providing value to our local communities and the world."

McEwen will be the ninth president in UVic's 63-year history. Her five-year term begins Oct. 14, 2026.

SOURCE University of Victoria

Media contact: Jennifer Kwan (University Communications and Marketing) at 236-638-2113 or [email protected]