USPA Global Licensing Announces Expansion Of U.S. Polo Assn. In Partnership With Alpar do Brasil

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. and RIO GRANDE DO SUL, Brazil, May 12, 2021 /CNW/ -- U.S. Polo Assn., the official brand of the United States Polo Association (USPA), has partnered with Alpar do Brasil, a Brazil-based leader in apparel, footwear, and sporting goods for nearly 25 years. The two entities have signed an exclusive license agreement for U.S. Polo Assn. apparel and footwear collections that will launch in Brazil for Fall/Winter '22.

Alpar do Brasil, founded in 1997, develops and distributes multinational fashion and sport products for small to major retailers and is the largest distributor of leading brands like Nike, Adidas, Champion, Havaianas and Lacoste in Brazil. U.S. Polo Assn. offers apparel for men, women and children, as well as accessories, footwear, sporting goods, travel and home goods in 180 countries worldwide through 1,100 U.S. Polo Assn. retail stores, department stores, sporting goods channels, independent retailers and e-commerce. The multi-billion-dollar brand was ranked the 5th largest sports licensor in License Global magazine's 2020 list of "Top 150 Global Licensors."

"We welcome Alpar do Brasil, an industry leader who shares our commitment for bringing the U.S. Polo Assn. brand to millions of Brazilian consumers in one of the most important markets in the world," said J. Michael Prince, President and CEO of USPA Global Licensing, which manages the multi-billion-dollar, global U.S. Polo Assn. brand. "We continue to seek the best and brightest industry leaders around the world to partner with as we look to diversify our product offerings, increase innovation, expand sustainability and reach more global consumers with our sport-inspired, lifestyle products."

Alpar do Brasil has sales, marketing and distribution offices in Rio Grande do Sul and Sao Paulo. They have a dynamic 250-person sales team that has access to every major segment of Brazil and sell products through both wholesale partners and direct-to-consumer. The company also uses its own proprietary virtual reality (VR) app for footwear.

"As Alpar do Brasil looks to expand our distribution channels across Brazil and increase consumer access to brands, we sought a global, sport-inspired partner that was of the same mindset," said Luis Fernando Petry, President, Alpar do Brasil. "We are confident that the U.S. Polo Assn. brand proposition, its continued growth and strong performance across its segments and global channels, will work well within our portfolio of world class brands."

About U.S. Polo Assn. and USPA Global Licensing

U.S. Polo Assn. is the official brand of the United States Polo Association (USPA), the nonprofit governing body for the sport of polo in the United States, and one of the oldest sports governing bodies, having been founded in 1890. With a multi-billion-dollar global footprint and worldwide distribution through some 1,100 U.S. Polo Assn. retail stores, department stores, sporting goods channels, independent retailers and e-commerce, U.S. Polo Assn. offers apparel for men, women and children, as well as accessories, footwear, travel and home goods in 180 countries worldwide. Recently ranked the 5th largest sports licensor in License Global magazine's 2020 list of "Top 150 Global Licensors," U.S. Polo Assn. is named alongside such iconic sports brands as the National Football League, National Basketball Association and Major League Baseball. Visit uspoloassnglobal.com.

USPA Global Licensing Inc. (USPAGL) is the for-profit subsidiary of the USPA and its exclusive worldwide licensor. USPAGL manages the global, multi-billion-dollar U.S. Polo Assn. brand and is the steward of the USPA's intellectual properties, providing the sport with a long-term source of revenue. Through its subsidiary, Global Polo Entertainment (GPE), USPAGL also manages Global Polo TV and produces global broadcasts and live streaming that bring greater awareness to the sport of polo. Visit globalpolo.com.

About Alpar do Brasil

Alpar do Brasil has been operating in the field of footwear, clothing and sporting goods since 1997, serving retailers of all sizes. Over the years, several brands have been incorporated into our portfolio, due to the many recognitions we have received. Today we are the largest operator of leading brands in Brasil, with oversight of brand positioning and meeting the criteria of our partners. Alpar do Brasil staff is fully dedicated to achieving goals, strong relations and complete client satisfaction. Visit alpardobrasil.com.br.

