USO and John Deere Join Forces To Support Those Who Serve

The two-year commitment strengthens USO support of military service members and their families.

MOLINE, Ill., July 4, 2024 /CNW/ -- John Deere has made a two-year, $100,000 commitment to USO, the leading nonprofit dedicated to strengthening the wellbeing of America's military members and their families. This donation will enable John Deere employees and customers to show their support and to also assist service members in their transition into civilian life with mentorships and career planning programs.

"We're excited about this new partnership with an iconic brand like John Deere to support our mission of strengthening the well-being of the people who serve in America's military and their families," said Bob Morris, USO Business Development Officer. "We thank John Deere for their support and we look forward to working together to make a difference for our service members."

John Deere has a rich history of supporting the military. During World War I, Deere designed and manufactured ambulance wagons, field stretchers and munitions. During World War II, Deere factories-built tank transmissions, submarine hatches, airplane components and even had a USS cargo ship named after the company. In addition, the 608 Ordnance Battalion, better known as the John Deere Battalion, comprised of employees and dealer employees – they kept allied tanks, trucks and tractors running.

"We express our gratitude to the USO for this partnership and eagerly anticipate the positive impact it will have on countless service members." said David Ottavianelli, Director of Workforce and Community Development, John Deere. "We also extend our heartfelt thanks to the many John Deere military veterans who will play a pivotal role in this collaboration. Their unwavering dedication to serving and supporting fellow veterans exemplifies John Deere's commitment to our military."

This sponsorship will support various programs that help service men, women and their families:

USO Campaign to Connect: This initiative will enable John Deere employees and customers to send messages of support to our service members stationed in over 250 centers worldwide.





USO Transition Assistance: John Deere will actively help connect active-duty service members to local and nationwide career opportunities within John Deere, John Deere dealerships, and other local businesses.





USO Mentorship Program: This program will facilitate mentorship opportunities for John Deere employees to engage with military service members and spouses, offering career guidance during challenging transitions.





Local USO Activities: John Deere will sponsor special events with the USO globally, such as deployed family outings, military cookouts, and other activities where John Deere employees can directly support military members in their communities.

About the USO:

The USO is the leading nonprofit dedicated to strengthening the well-being of the people serving in America's military and their families. Since 1941, the USO has been by the side of service members throughout their military service. Impactful support is provided through our 250+ locations around the world, a robust care package delivery program, global entertainment, military spouse and youth programming, and much more, all made possible by dedicated donors, corporate partners, volunteers and staff. To learn more and support our critical mission around the globe, please visit USO.org or follow us on Facebook , Twitter/X , Instagram and LinkedIn .

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company ( www.JohnDeere.com ) is a global leader in the delivery of agricultural, turf, construction, and forestry equipment. We help our customers push the boundaries of what's possible in ways that are more productive and sustainable to help life leap forward. Our technology-enabled products including John Deere Autonomous 8R Tractor, See & Spray™, and E-Power Backhoe are just some of the ways we help meet the world's increasing need for food, shelter, and infrastructure. Deere & Company also provides financial services through John Deere Financial.

For more information on Deere & Company, visit us at www.deere.com/en/news/ .

