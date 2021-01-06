Usewalter Virtually Opens The Market

Jan 06, 2021, 11:30 ET

TORONTO, Jan. 6, 2021 /CNW/ - Peter Mazoff, President and Chief Executive Officer, Usewalter Inc. ("Usewalter" or the "Company") (TSXV: WLTR) and his team joined Berk Sumen, Head, Company Services, TMX Group to celebrate the Company's recent business pivot and rebrand to Usewalter and open the market. 

TMX Group celebrates Usewalter (TSXV: WLTR)
Usewalter is a smart building technology SaaS solution for property managers and residents in high-density urban environments.  Designed as 'the one app no one can live without', Usewalter enables efficient and cost-effective management of a building across the key areas of communication, commerce and delivery, and Internet of Things (IoT) management within multi-residential and commercial properties. For more information visit www.usewalter.com.  

Date:   Wednesday, January 6, 2021
Time:   9:00am - 9:30am
Place:  Virtually Broadcast

