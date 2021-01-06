Usewalter Virtually Opens The Market

Usewalter is a smart building technology SaaS solution for property managers and residents in high-density urban environments. Designed as 'the one app no one can live without', Usewalter enables efficient and cost-effective management of a building across the key areas of communication, commerce and delivery, and Internet of Things (IoT) management within multi-residential and commercial properties. For more information visit www.usewalter.com .

For Market Openings: Media may pick up a feed from the TOC (television operations centre) for all market open ceremonies. The feed is named TSX Transmit 1 (SD-SDI) and is produced at the TMX Broadcast Centre and sent live to the TOC. To pick up the feed via the Dejero network, please contact [email protected]. The client feature video will begin playing on the TMX media wall at approximately 9:27 a.m. ET and the markets will open with the sound of a siren at 9:30 a.m. ET.

Date: Wednesday, January 6, 2021

Time: 9:00am - 9:30am

Place: Virtually Broadcast

SOURCE TMX Group Limited

For further information: MEDIA CONTACT: Cindy Gray, Investor Relations, (403) 231-4372, [email protected]