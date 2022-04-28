After climbing to November, sales of new US single-family homes fell again in March. However, the median price of newly built houses continued its relentless climb upward. There were 763,000 new homes on the market in March, which is down -8.6% from 835,,000 in February, and is down -12.6% from 873,000 in March 2021.

According to the S&P Case-Shiller Home Price Index — which tracks prices nationwide — home prices in 20 U.S. cities soared a record +20.2% in February from a year earlier. Nationally, prices surged +19.8%, the third-biggest increase in data going back 35 years.

At the sales pace in March it would take a normal 6.4 months to clear the supply of houses on the market.

There were 407,000 new homes on the market, up from 392,000 units in February. Houses under construction made up 65.5% of the inventory, with homes yet to be built accounting for about 25.8%.

The median sales price increased by +3.7% to US$436,700, from US$421,000 in February. The March price is up an enormous +21.4% from one year ago, when it was $359,600. House supply has lagged behind demand, as builders are constrained by high lumber prices as well as shortages of other building materials, household appliances, land, and labour.

Only 14% of new home sales in March were priced below US$300,000. A year ago, it was 34%. Builders are trying to ramp up entry-level supply priced under US$300,000, but they still lag behind last year's pace, meaning that new homes are likely a viable choice for fewer first-time home buyers.

Benchmark Softwood Lumber Prices April & US NEW Home Sales March: 2022

Looking at lumber prices, dropping slightly from the previous week, for the week ending April 22, 2022 the price of benchmark softwood lumber item Western Spruce-Pine-Fir 2x4 #2&Btr KD (RL) was US$1,060 mfbm, down -$36, or -3%, from the previous week when it was $1,096, said weekly forest products industry price guide newsletter Madison's Lumber Reporter. That week's price is down by -$323, or -23% from one month ago when it was $1,383.

Madison's Benchmark Top-Six Softwood Lumber and Panel Prices: Monthly Averages

Encouraging US single-family construction activity kept momentum going for lumber sales, even as sales volumes were dropping. It seemed like the market could turn on a dime. The appetite for wood remains strong.

"Demographics remain a strong driver of housing demand, and as the market adjusts to deliver product at price points and formats that align with this demand, sales are likely to be bolstered," said RCLCO Real Estate Consulting principal Kelly Mangold. "In particular, due to the shortage of construction labour, buyers may be more hesitant to purchase a fixer-upper, understanding that the cost and timeline of renovations may be extended, making a turn-key new construction home more appealing."

US Median New House Prices March & Benchmark Softwood Lumber Prices April: 2022

Builder backlogs of projects awaiting construction remain elevated and indicate residential building will stay firm in coming months and contribute to economic growth.

When compared to the same week last year, when it was $1,330, for the week ending April 22, 2022 the price of Western Spruce-Pine-Fir 2x4 is down by -$270, or -20%. Compared to two years' ago when it was US$336 mfbm, this price is up by +$724, or +215%.

Benchmark Dimension Softwood Lumber Prices: April 2022

