US Higher Education Students Outsourcing Writing to AI at Twice the Rate of UK, Australian Peers

Turnitin's latest Learning Integrity Insights Report finds educators are leading decision making on AI in the classroom

OAKLAND, Calif., July 7, 2026 /CNW/ -- Turnitin today released its latest Learning Integrity Insights Report revealing a gap in how students use AI for writing and a clear shift toward educators taking ownership of how AI is used in their classrooms and lecture halls.

Global Trends in Student AI Usage

The report finds that US higher education students are offloading their writing to AI at a higher rate than their peers in the UK and Australia, with nearly one in five student submissions (19.4%) showing an AI writing score of above 80%, roughly double the rate in the UK (9.8%) and Australia (10.2%)1. Across all three countries, secondary students showed notably lower use of AI at the >80% level, ranging between 5% and 6%.2

Educators Take the Lead in AI Strategy and Execution

Beyond student usage trends, the report revealed who is guiding AI adoption on campus. Nearly half (48%) of recent webinar participants reported that teaching and learning leaders are primarily responsible for implementing AI tools at their institutions, far outpacing IT and technology leadership (17%) and cross-functional committees (16%).3

"Every educator I talk to wants the same two things: they want to see how their students are actually using AI, and they want to decide for themselves when it belongs in an assignment and when it doesn't," said Annie Chechitelli, Chief Product Officer at Turnitin. "Our job is to give educators the visibility and the flexibility to make that call in their own classroom."

The global insights draw on qualitative and quantitative data gathered from more than 60 Turnitin education events held in the first half of 2026, along with analysis of how students interact with Turnitin Clarity, the company's AI writing transparency tool. Together, these sources provide a snapshot of what educators and students are experiencing as AI becomes a fixture of everyday coursework.

The Demand for Education-Specific AI Tools

The report also highlighted that educators are hungry for education-specific AI tools. The report outlines three areas of interest from the educator perspective:

Transparency, enabling them to see how students use AI, Customization of settings for AI's role in an assignment, and The ability to scaffold different assignment types and support student learning.

These needs arrive alongside new laws in the US in states like Ohio and Virginia, which require school districts to adopt a formal AI policy or follow "division-managed" AI frameworks, adding urgency to the work educators are already doing to set clear expectations on responsible AI use.

As students, educators, and institutions continue to navigate AI's place in education, Turnitin remains committed to building solutions that support authentic learning, give educators meaningful insight, and free up time so they can focus on what matters most: their students.

Explore the full Q2 2026 Learning Integrity Insights Report here.

1 Analysis of total submissions to Turnitin's AI writing detection tools from October 2025 through April 2026 from the US, UK, and Australia higher education institutions only. In the US, 33 million submissions. In the UK, 2.1 million submissions. In Australia, 3.1 million submissions.

2 Analysis of total submissions to Turnitin's AI writing detection tools from October 2025 through April 2026 from the US, UK, and Australia K-12 institutions only. In the US, 3.5 million submissions. In the UK, 780,000 submissions. In Australia, 703,000 submissions.

3 Results from 160 participants polled on, "Which roles/departments are primarily responsible for implementing AI-related tools and solutions at your institution?" during an April 23, 2026 webinar entitled, "Does Detection Matter? Integrating AI with Authentic Learning".

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About Turnitin

Turnitin stands with educators and institutions as champions of learning integrity who understand the enduring value of education in a rapidly changing world. As a global company with more than 16,000 customers in 185 countries and territories and more than 25 years of experience working closely with educators, Turnitin designs every product it builds to address timely needs in today's learning settings. From integrity solutions offering transparency in the writing process to delivering secure high-stakes and course assessments, Turnitin provides educators and researchers with the tools they need to navigate responsible use of AI in education and the learning experience. Learn more at turnitin.com.

SOURCE Turnitin