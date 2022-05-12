US CRITICAL METALS CORP. GRANTS OPTIONS AND RSUS

VANCOUVER, BC, May 12, 2022 /CNW/ - US Critical Metals Corp. (TSXV: USCM) ("USCM" or the "Company") announces today that it has granted an aggregate of 3,000,000 stock options ("Options") to directors, an officer and consultants of the Company pursuant to the Company's stock option plan. The Options vest immediately and may be exercised at a price of $0.35 for a period of five years from the date of grant. The Company also granted 1,400,000 restricted share units ("RSUs") to certain consultants and directors in accordance with the terms of the Company's restricted share unit plan. The RSUs vest on the first anniversary of the award date.

About US Critical Metals Corp.

USCM is focused on mining projects that will further secure the US supply of critical metals, which are essential to fueling the new age economy. Pursuant to option agreements with private Canadian and American companies, USCM's assets consist of two option agreements, each providing USCM with the right to acquire a 100% interest in two mineral exploration projects. These projects include the Clayton Ridge Lithium Property, consisting of 180 unpatented mining claims, located in Nevada, and the Haynes Cobalt Property, consisting of 23 lode claims, located in Idaho. A significant percentage of the world's critical metal supply comes from nations with interests that are contrary to those of the US. USCM intends to explore and develop critical metals assets with near- and long-term strategic value to the advancement of US interests and that contribute to the US maintaining its leading global position in the green energy economy and technology.

For further information: Darren Collins, Chief Executive Officer and Director, Telephone: 1-786-633-1756, Email: [email protected]