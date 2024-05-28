US Air Force Awards ThroughPut.ai Direct-to-Phase-II Contract for Boeing, Lockheed Martin, and Sikorsky Mission Design Series to Accelerate Aircraft Readiness

Leveraging Data to Drive Maintenance-first actions that improve overall supply chain throughput across the DAF.

NEW YORK, May 28, 2024 /CNW/ -- ThroughPut.ai , the Supply Chain Decision Intelligence Pioneer, announces it has been selected by AFWERX for a (SBIR Direct-to-Phase II contract) in the amount of $1,248,627.00 focused on "AI-Powered Proactive Supply Chain Capabilities" to address the most pressing challenges in the Department of the Air Force (DAF). The Air Force Research Laboratory and AFWERX have partnered to streamline the Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) and Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) process by accelerating the small business experience through faster proposal to award timelines, changing the pool of potential applicants by expanding opportunities to small business and eliminating bureaucratic overhead by continually implementing process improvement changes in contract execution. The DAF began offering the Open Topic SBIR/STTR program in 2018 which expanded the range of innovations the DAF funded and now on April 17th, 2024, ThroughPut.ai will start its journey to create and provide innovative capabilities that will strengthen the national defense of the United States of America.

"ThroughPut.ai looks forward to supporting efforts to accelerate inventory flow across the United States Air Force," said Ali Raza, CEO & Founder of ThroughPut.ai. "By driving inventory/materiel management changes at the maintenance endpoint first, supply chain improvements can then be amplified across the greater industrial base to create aircraft capacity."

"The views expressed are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of the Department of the Air Force, the Department of Defense, or the U.S. government."

About ( ThroughPut.ai )

ThroughPut.ai is a Silicon Valley-based supply chain optimization & predictive replenishment company. The company's software AI platform has the ability to identify location-, product-, and customer-based demand changes sooner in order to adjust order frequencies, vendor sources, and parts buffer levels at a global and local scale. ThroughPut's platform was designed by Fortune 500 & technology executives with real-world experience managing demand & supply chain disruptions and war-zone logistics across the Middle East.

About AFRL

The Air Force Research Laboratory is the primary scientific research and development center for the Department of the Air Force. AFRL plays an integral role in leading the discovery, development, and integration of affordable warfighting technologies for our air, space and cyberspace force. With a workforce of more than 12,500 across nine technology areas and 40 other operations across the globe, AFRL provides a diverse portfolio of science and technology ranging from fundamental to advanced research and technology development. For more information, visit afresearchlab.com .

About AFWERX

As the innovation arm of the DAF and a directorate within the Air Force Research Laboratory, AFWERX brings cutting-edge American ingenuity from small businesses and start-ups to address the most pressing challenges of the DAF. AFWERX employs approximately 370 military, civilian and contractor personnel at five hubs and sites executing an annual $1.4 billion budget. Since 2019, AFWERX has executed over 6,100 new contracts worth more than $4 billion to strengthen the U.S. defense industrial base and drive faster technology transition to operational capability. For more information, visit: www.afwerx.com .

