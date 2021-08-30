US$48+ million of equipment sold at Ritchie Bros. latest Houston, TX auction

A record 12,250+ bidders from 66 countries registered for the Aug. 24 – 26 online auction



HOUSTON, Aug. 30, 2021 /CNW/ - Ritchie Bros.' Texas team has had a busy summer, with a US$50+ million auction in Fort Worth in July, a US$99+ million retirement sale for Barrilleaux Inc. in early August, and US$48+ million auction just last week in Houston.

The company's latest Houston auction held August 24 – 26, 2021, attracted a site record 12,250+ bidders from 66 countries. Approximately 88% of the equipment was sold to U.S. buyers, including 40% sold to Texans, while the remaining 12% was purchased by international buyers from as far away as Australia, Israel, and Peru. Leading up to the auction, Ritchie Bros. saw a 26% increase in online equipment views per lot, while item watchlists were up 14%.

"We continue to drive strong prices in 2021 across nearly every single asset category, exceeding customer expectations, and resulting in a lot of satisfied consignors," said Alan McVicker, Regional Sales Manager, Ritchie Bros. "Now is a great time to sell and we have a ton of opportunities, including our weekly featured IronPlanet events and Marketplace-E. Our upcoming Texas site auctions will be held in Fort Worth next month and our final Houston sale of the year will be in November—contact us to sell today!"

Five Big Sellers From Houston:

2014 Tadano ATF70G-4 75-ton 8x8x8 all terrain crane – US$405,000

2016 Soilmec SR30 crawler drill – US$255,000

2017 Volvo L180H wheel loader – US$160,000

2014 Caterpillar 336EL hydraulic excavator – US$132,500

2019 Freightliner Coronado 122 day cab T/A truck tractor – US$120,000

AUCTION QUICK FACTS: HOUSTON, TX (AUGUST 2021)

Gross Transaction Value (GTV): US$48+ million

Total Registered Bidders: 12,250+

Total Number of Lots: 3,850+

Total Number of Consignors: 600+

Ritchie Bros. will sell more than 50,000 equipment items and trucks in its upcoming auctions and online marketplaces, including 2,200+ items in Phoenix, AZ on September 1; 2,500+ items in Orlando, FL on September 2 – 3; and 1,600+ items in a Southeast Regional Event on September 9 – 10.

The company also has weekly featured online auctions at IronPlanet and a daily reserved option with Marketplace-E. This summer Ritchie Bros.' Texas team has helped customers sell more than 1,100+ items through these two online platforms, with another 500 items set to sell over the next three weeks. Visit IronPlanet.com and Marketplace-E for more info.

About Ritchie Bros.:

Established in 1958, Ritchie Bros. (NYSE andTSX: RBA) is a global asset management and disposition company, offering customers end-to-end solutions for buying and selling used heavy equipment, trucks and other assets. Operating in a number of sectors, including construction, transportation, agriculture, energy, oil and gas, mining, and forestry, the company's selling channels include: Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, the world's largest industrial auctioneer offers live auction events with online bidding; IronPlanet, an online marketplace with featured weekly auctions and providing the exclusive IronClad Assurance® equipment condition certification; Marketplace-E, a controlled marketplace offering multiple price and timing options; Mascus, a leading European online equipment listing service; and Ritchie Bros. Private Treaty, offering privately negotiated sales. The Company's suite of solutions also includes Ritchie Bros. Asset Solutions and Rouse Services LLC, which together provides a complete end-to-end asset management, data-driven intelligence and performance benchmarking system. Ritchie Bros. also offers sector-specific solutions including GovPlanet, TruckPlanet, and Kruse Energy, plus equipment financing and leasing through Ritchie Bros. Financial Services. For more information about Ritchie Bros., visit RitchieBros.com.

Photos and video for embedding in media stories are available at rbauction.com/media.

SOURCE Ritchie Bros.

For further information: Ian Malinski, Media Relations Manager, +1.778.331.5432, [email protected]; For investor inquiries, please contact: Sameer Rathod, Vice President, Investor Relations & Market Intelligence, +1.510.381.7584, [email protected]