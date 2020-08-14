UrtheCast to Release Q2 2020 Financial Results on September 28, 2020

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 13, 2020 /CNW/ - UrtheCast Corp. (TSX: UR) ("UrtheCast" or the "Company"), a leading provider of information-rich products and services in the rapidly growing and evolving geospatial and geo-analytics markets, has rescheduled the reporting of its interim financial results and management discussion and analysis in respect of the three and six months ended June 30, 2020 (the "Q2 Disclosure"), and now expects to release its Q2 Disclosure on September 28, 2020.

In rescheduling the Q2 Disclosure, the Company is relying on the Canadian Securities Administrators' blanket relief granted on May 20, 2020, and corresponding exemptions issued by provincial securities regulators, which, in light of COVID-19 and its impact on market participants, provides a 45-day extension for certain periodic filings normally required to be made by issuers between June 2, 2020 and August 31, 2020.

As required by this relief, the Company confirms that, since the Company's interim financial results and management discussion and analysis in respect of the three months ended March 31, 2020 were released on June 29, 2020, there have been no material business developments. These first quarter results are available on the Company's SEDAR profile and on its website at www.urthecast.com.

Until the Q2 Disclosure is released, the Company's management and other insiders will remain subject to a trading blackout pursuant to the Company's Insider Trading Policy.

