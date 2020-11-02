Urban Life Solutions, P. Munro Group and John Sweeping Announce Merger

Paul Munro and Kirby Shantz, the management team of Munro/John Sweeping, will continue with the company and oversee the operation of the combined business in Ottawa. Munro/John Sweeping will be the Eastern Head Office for ULS and serve as a base for the company's continued growth as a national service provider.

Signal Hill Equity Partners provided the equity financing to facilitate the transaction.

"Paul Munro, with the assistance of Kirby Shantz, have built a market leading outdoor maintenance company in Ottawa," said Steve Wheatcroft, CEO of ULS. "The combination of the businesses will allow us to offer a national solution to our clients and marks an important step in our plans to expand across Canada. Two great companies coming together will bring an increased knowledge base, exceptional service offerings, and a dynamic team of fantastic people to our growing list of top clients".

"We are excited to join ULS. Steve and his management team have built a company, much like P. Munro Group and John Sweeping, that is focused on its clients and people." stated Paul Munro.

About ULS

Since 1989 ULS has been providing year-round services in landscape design, construction, maintenance, and snow & ice management to municipal and commercial clients in Alberta and Saskatchewan. ULS provides premier customer service through a committed effort to create, beautify and maintain safe landscapes, while building close relationships with their clients, team members and extended partners in the communities they serve.

About Munro

John Sweeping has been providing professional road sweeping and water truck service since 1968, and for over 20 years the P. Munro Group has been providing a full range of outdoor maintenance solutions including snow removal, landscaping and construction. Based in Ottawa, P Munro Group and John Sweeping provide their commercial and government clients with cost effective and efficient solutions tailored to their needs.

For further information: on ULS or Munro, please visit www.ulslandscaping.com or www.munrogroup.ca/ or www.johnsweeping.ca or contact: Steve Wheatcroft, Tel: 403-235-5353, Ext. 102, [email protected]; Paul Munro, Tel: (613) 749-1749, [email protected]; For further information on this transaction or Signal Hill, please contact: James Johnson, Tel: 416-847-1170, [email protected]