Urban Heat Recovery Centre Brings Energy Innovation to North Vancouver

NORTH VANCOUVER, BC, July 17, 2026 /CNW/ -- Lonsdale Energy has begun construction on a new Urban Heat Recovery Centre in the City of North Vancouver.

Backed by a $17.5 million grant from the federal and provincial governments through the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program, CleanBC stream, this project introduces an innovative way to serve the community. Daily activities like showering, washing dishes, and doing laundry send large amounts of warm water down the drain. Lonsdale Energy captures and recycles that lost heat, then uses industrial heat pumps to boost it to a higher temperature. This provides 6 MW of reliable, low-carbon heating capacity through the community energy network, supplying heat to more than 18,000 City residents.

Once operational, the Urban Heat Recovery Centre is expected to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by approximately 7,600 tonnes of CO₂e annually -- the equivalent of removing 2,700 cars from the road each year. The project will serve more than 120 buildings in its first year, supporting cleaner air across North Vancouver, where buildings account for roughly 42 per cent of community greenhouse gas emissions.

The project also brings new environmental upgrades near Mosquito Creek, supported by educational signage and displays that highlight local energy initiatives and the City's pathway to reducing GHG emissions. Construction is currently targeted for completion by late-2027.

Electric energy centre commissioned

Lonsdale Energy has also recently commissioned a new electric boiler energy centre in Central Lonsdale, further strengthening its ability to integrate clean energy into the community energy system and reduce reliance on natural gas. Together, these investments mark a significant step toward reaching the City's ambitious greenhouse gas emissions goals.

Quotes:

Honourable Gregor Robertson, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Minister responsible for Pacific Economic Development Canada:

"Investing in this new heat recovery energy centre is an investment in the future of North Vancouver," said the Honourable Gregor Robertson, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Minister responsible for Pacific Economic Development Canada. "This project demonstrates how innovative, low carbon technologies can strengthen community resilience while delivering immediate environmental benefits. Our government is proud to support a project that not only advances local climate goals but also sets a powerful example for sustainable urban development across Canada."

Christine Boyle, Minister of Housing and Municipal Affairs

"This project will provide families and businesses with more affordable, sustainable energy by capturing clean, renewable heat from wastewater while reducing harmful emissions across North Vancouver," said Christine Boyle, Minister of Housing and Municipal Affairs. "The new Urban Heat Recovery Centre will deliver dependable, low-carbon energy for the community and support cleaner air for everyone. This project shows the progress we can make when partners come together and invest in solutions that improve people's lives and protect the environment."

Mayor Linda Buchanan, City of North Vancouver

"This project marks a major milestone for the City of North Vancouver and demonstrates the kind of bold, innovative action today's climate crisis demands," said Mayor Linda Buchanan. "By investing in low-carbon infrastructure like this new heat recovery energy centre, we're taking meaningful steps to reduce emissions, improve air quality, and build a more resilient city. Once completed, we expect this new centre to cut approximately 7,600 tonnes of CO2 annually--reducing Lonsdale Energy's greenhouse gas emissions by 40% once in operation--and move closer to our goal of a low-carbon future for generations to come."

Karsten Veng, CEO, Lonsdale Energy

"The Urban Heat Recovery Centre and our new electric boilers represent a major step forward in how North Vancouver generates and uses energy," said Karsten Veng, CEO of Lonsdale Energy. "The Urban Heat Recovery Centre project shows how innovation can boost efficiency while cutting emissions across our community."

About Lonsdale Energy

Incorporated in 2003, Lonsdale Energy is a utility owned by the City of North Vancouver. The company supplies thermal energy through a centralized community energy system (also known as district energy) serving over 120 buildings across the city. Approximately one in four residents are customers.

Lonsdale Energy is advancing projects to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and transition to low-carbon energy, targeting to net-zero emissions by 2050.

SOURCE Lonsdale Energy

Media Inquiries: Joanna Linsangan, [email protected], 236-874-0176