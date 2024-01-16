Urban Fare brand UF Chia Tropical Fruit Parfait and Yogurt Parfait recalled due to Salmonella Français
Jan 16, 2024, 08:48 ET
OTTAWA, ON, Jan. 16, 2024 /CNW/ -
Product: UF Chia Tropical Fruit Parfait, Yogurt Parfait
Issue: Food - Microbial Contamination – Salmonella
Distribution: Alberta
British Columbia
