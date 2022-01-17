URAVAN ANNOUNCES THE SALE OF ALBERT LAKE NSR

CALGARY, AB, Jan. 17, 2022 /CNW/ - Uravan Minerals Inc. (TSXV: UVN) ("Uravan") announces the sale of Uravan's 2% net smelter return royalty (the "Albert Lake NSR") on the Albert Lake Saskatchewan Property, to Fathom Minerals Ltd., a whole owned subsidiary of Fathom Nickel Inc. ("Fathom"). Pursuant to a Royalty Purchase Agreement dated January 12, 2022, between Fathom and Uravan, Fathom paid cash consideration for the purchase of the Albert Lake NSR of $175,000.

The Albert Lake NSR was originally granted to Uravan in accordance with a Purchase and Sale Agreement dated April 15, 2015, whereby Fathom purchased Uravan's 100% interest the Albert Lake property (previously Rottenstone) located in northern Saskatchewan.

Cautionary Statement

This press release may contain forward looking statements including those describing Uravan's plans and the expectations of management that a stated result or condition will occur. Any statement addressing future events or conditions necessarily involves inherent risk and uncertainty. Actual results can differ materially from those anticipated by management at the time of writing due to many factors, much of which are beyond the control of Uravan and its management. This news release contains forward-looking statements pertaining. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of risk factors should not be construed as exhaustive. These statements speak only as of the date of this release or as of the date specified in the documents accompanying this release. The Corporation undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements except as expressly required by applicable securities laws.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information: Uravan Minerals Inc., Larry Lahusen CEO and President Tel: 403-607-5908, Email: [email protected], Website: www.uravanminerals.com