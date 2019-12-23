Uranium Royalty Corp. Announces Closing of Over-Allotment Option In Connection with Initial Public Offering

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN THE UNITED STATES/

VANCOUVER, Dec. 23, 2019 /CNW/ - Uranium Royalty Corp. (TSX-V: URC) ("URC" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the syndicate of agents of the Company's recent $30 million initial public offering (the "IPO") have exercised a portion of the over-allotment option granted by the Company to the agents in connection with the offering. As a result of this exercise, the Company has issued an additional 861,000 warrants at a price per warrant of $0.25, for additional gross proceeds to the Company of $215,250. Please see the Company's new release dated December 6, 2019 for further details regarding the previously announced closing of the IPO.

The IPO was managed by a syndicate of agents including Haywood Securities Inc., BMO Capital Markets, and TD Securities Inc., acting as joint bookrunners and co-lead agents, and Sprott Capital Partners LP, Canaccord Genuity Corp., and H.C. Wainwright & Co., LLC as special U.S. agent.

About Uranium Royalty Corp.

Uranium Royalty Corp. is a pure-play uranium royalty company focused on gaining exposure to uranium prices by making strategic investments in uranium interests, including royalties, streams, debt and equity investments in uranium companies, as well as through holdings of physical uranium. The Company's strategy recognizes the inherent cyclicality of valuations based on uranium prices, including the impact of such cyclicality on the availability of capital within the sector and the current historically low pricing environment. The Company intends to execute on its strategy by leveraging the deep industry knowledge and expertise of its management team and the Board to identify and evaluate investment opportunities in the industry. The Company's management and the Board include individuals with over 130 years of combined experience in the uranium and nuclear energy sectors, including specific expertise in mine finance, project identification and evaluation, mine development, nuclear fuel management and uranium sales and trading.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements in this news release may constitute "forward-looking statements", including those regarding future uranium market conditions. Forward-looking statements are statements that address or discuss activities, events or developments that the Company expects or anticipates may occur in the future. When used in this news release, words such as "estimates", "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "will", "believes", "intends" "should", "could", "may" and other similar terminology are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements reflect the current expectations and beliefs of the Company's management. These statements involve significant uncertainties, known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors and, therefore, actual results, performance or achievements of the Company and its industry may be materially different from those implied by such forward-looking statements. They should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be an accurate indication of whether or not such results will be achieved. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, the ability of the Company to identify and execute future acquisitions on acceptable terms or at all, risks inherent to royalty companies, fluctuations in the market price of publicly listed shares held by the Company, currency fluctuations, uranium price volatility, title and permitting matters, risks related to the operators of the projects underlying the Company's interests, political or economic developments in the countries in which the Company holds its royalty and other interests, litigation, general economic conditions and those other risks described in the Company's final long form prospectus dated November 22, 2019 and other disclosure documents, available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. These risks, as well as others, could cause actual results and events to vary significantly. Accordingly, readers should exercise caution in relying upon forward-looking statements and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise them to reflect subsequent events or circumstances, except as required by law.

