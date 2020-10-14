Uranium Royalty Corp. Announces Appointment of Neil Gregson to the Board of Directors

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 14, 2020 /CNW/ - Uranium Royalty Corp. ("URC" or the "Company") announces that its Board of Directors has appointed Neil Gregson as a director of the Company, effective immediately.

Scott Melbye, President and CEO commented: "We are delighted that Neil has agreed to join the URC Board. Having successfully run one of the world's largest commodity focused funds at J.P. Morgan Asset Management in London for the past 9 years, Neil's vast expertise will be invaluable in supporting the Company's ongoing business plan of growing its strategic royalty and streaming investments in the global uranium mining industry."

Neil Gregson commented: "I am pleased to join the Board of URC, the only pure-play publicly traded royalty company in the uranium sector, and I look forward to working with the experienced team to rapidly advance the uranium royalty business. In recent years, the royalty and streaming business model has dramatically emerged to become a crucial component in mine development finance. I am grateful to share my technical mining and international investment experience with URC and to work with the team to further enhance shareholder value."

Mr. Gregson is a qualified mining engineer with 30 years of experience in the resources sector. His most recent role was as portfolio manager at J.P. Morgan Asset Management Global Equities Team based in London where he was responsible for global natural resources mandates. He held prior investment management roles at CQS Asset Management as a Senior Portfolio Manager focused on natural resources and at Credit Suisse Asset Management as Head of Emerging Markets and related sector funds. Neil has an Honours Degree in Mining Engineering from Nottingham University and began his career in 1984 with Anglo American in South Africa.

About Uranium Royalty Corp.

Uranium Royalty Corp. is a pure-play uranium royalty company focused on gaining exposure to uranium prices by making strategic investments in uranium interests, including royalties, streams, debt and equity investments in uranium companies, as well as through holdings of physical uranium. The Company's strategy recognizes the inherent cyclicality of valuations based on uranium prices, including the impact of such cyclicality on the availability of capital within the uranium sector and the current historically low uranium pricing environment. The Company intends to execute on its strategy by leveraging the deep industry knowledge and expertise of its management team and the Board to identify and evaluate investment opportunities in the uranium industry. The Company's management and the Board include individuals with decades of combined experience in the uranium and nuclear energy sectors, including specific expertise in mine finance, project identification and evaluation, mine development and uranium sales and trading.

