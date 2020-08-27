Uranium Participation Announces Annual Meeting Voting Results

UPC is also pleased to report that the reappointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as auditor of UPC for the ensuing year at the remuneration to be fixed by directors, as more particularly described in the Circular, was approved.

UPC has provided more details on the results of all matters considered at the Meeting in its Report of Voting Results filed under its profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About Uranium Participation Corporation

Uranium Participation Corporation is a company that invests substantially all of its assets in uranium oxide in concentrates ("U 3 O 8 ") and uranium hexafluoride ("UF 6 ") (collectively "uranium"), with the primary investment objective of achieving appreciation in the value of its uranium holdings through increases in the uranium price. UPC provides investors with a unique opportunity to gain exposure to the price of uranium without the resource or project risk associated with investing in a traditional mining company. Additional information about UPC is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on UPC's website at www.uraniumparticipation.com.

