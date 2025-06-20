Uranium Energy Corp Increases Holdings in Anfield Energy

NYSE American: UEC

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas, June 20, 2025 /CNW/ - Uranium Energy Corp (NYSE American: UEC) (the "Company" or "UEC") announces that it has acquired 170,000,000 common shares (the "Anfield Shares") of Anfield Energy Inc. ("Anfield") (TSX-V: AEC) by private agreement at a price of $0.115 (Canadian dollars) per share for aggregate consideration of $19,550,000 (Canadian dollars).

Immediately after the acquisition, the Company had beneficial ownership, and control and direction of, a total of 373,415,775 Anfield Shares, representing approximately 32.4% of the outstanding Anfield Shares on a non-diluted basis and approximately 37.6% of the outstanding Anfield Shares on a partially diluted basis after assuming the exercise of the 96,272,918 share purchase warrants of Anfield (the "Anfield Warrants") held by the Company at the time of the acquisition.

Immediately prior to the acquisition, the Company had beneficial ownership, and had control and direction of, a total of 203,415,775 Anfield Shares and 96,272,918 Anfield Warrants, representing approximately 17.6% of the outstanding Anfield Shares at such time on a non-diluted basis and approximately 24.0% on a partially diluted basis after assuming the exercise of all of Anfield Warrants held by the Company. Each Anfield Warrant is exercisable into an Anfield Share at a price of $0.18 (Canadian dollars) per share until May 12, 2027.

The Anfield Shares were acquired by the Company for investment purposes. The Company will continue to monitor the business, prospects, financial condition and potential capital requirements of Anfield. Depending on its evaluation of these and other factors, the Company may from time to time in the future decrease or increase, directly or indirectly, its ownership, control or direction over securities of Anfield through market transactions, private agreements, subscriptions from treasury or otherwise, or may in the future develop plans or intentions relating to any of the other actions listed in paragraphs (a) through (k) of Item 5 of Form 62-103F1 – Required Disclosure under the Early Warning Requirements.

The acquisition was made in reliance on the "private agreement exemption" contained in section 4.2 of National Instrument 62-104 - Take-Over Bids and Issuer Bids ("NI 62-104") on the basis that the purchase of the Anfield Shares was not made from more than five persons in the aggregate, the offer to purchase was not made generally to all holders of Anfield Shares and the value of the consideration paid for the Anfield Shares by the Company pursuant to the acquisition, including fees any fees and commissions, was not greater than 115% of the market price of Anfield Shares at the date of the acquisition as determined in accordance with NI 62-104.

The Company has filed an early warning report under Anfield's profile at SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca in connection with the acquisition under National Instrument 62-103 – The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Requirements. To obtain more information or a copy of such report, please contact Josephine Man, Chief Financial Officer, at the contact details below.

All ownership percentages herein are based upon the number of outstanding Anfield Shares as at May 26, 2025 disclosed by Anfield in its Management's Discussion and Analysis for the three months ended March 31, 2025. The Company's U.S. corporate headquarters address is 500 North Shoreline Boulevard, Suite 800N, Corpus Christi, Texas, 78401 and its Canadian corporate headquarters address is 1188 West Georgia Street, Suite 1830, Vancouver, British Columbia, V6E 4A2. Anfield's head office is located at 4390 Grange Street, Suite 2005, Burnaby, British Columbia V5H 1P6.

About Uranium Energy Corp

Uranium Energy Corp is America's largest and fastest growing supplier of uranium needed to produce safe, clean, reliable nuclear energy. UEC is advancing the next generation of low-cost, environmentally friendly ISR mining uranium projects in the United States and high-grade conventional projects in Canada. The Company has three ISR hub-and-spoke platforms in South Texas and Wyoming. These production platforms are anchored by licensed Central Processing Plants that will be served by a pipeline of satellite ISR projects, including seven that already have their major permits in place. In August 2024, operations were restarted and ramp-up commenced at the Christensen Ranch Project in Wyoming, sending uranium loaded resin to the Irigaray Plant (Wyoming Powder River Basin hub). Additionally, the Company has diversified uranium holdings including: (1) one of the largest physical uranium portfolios of U.S. warehoused U 3 O 8 ; (2) a major equity stake in Uranium Royalty Corp., the only royalty company in the sector; and (3) a Western Hemisphere pipeline of resource stage uranium projects. The Company's operations are managed by professionals with decades of hands-on experience in the key facets of uranium exploration, development and mining.

