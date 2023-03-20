Uranium Energy Corp Appoints Trecia Canty to the Board of Directors

NYSE American: UEC

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas, March 20, 2023 /CNW/ - Uranium Energy Corp (NYSE American: UEC) (the "Company" or "UEC") is pleased to announce the appointment of Trecia Canty to the Company's Board of Directors.

Trecia Canty has over 25 years of experience in finance, strategic transactions, corporate governance, compliance, enterprise risk and ESG and has extensive energy industry experience, including exploration and production, public utilities, pipelines and related businesses in the United States and Canada. Ms. Canty is presently the Senior Vice President, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary and a member of the Executive Committee of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE: PBF), a Fortune 200 company that is one of the largest independent petroleum refiners and suppliers of unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feedstocks, lubricants and other petroleum products in the United States. Ms. Canty has been recognized by a number of professional distinctions including recognition in the Lawyers of Color Power List in 2020, inclusion in the Women Inc. 100 Top Corporate Counsel list in 2019 and recognition by Black Enterprise Magazine in its Most Powerful Women in Business in 2019.

Amir Adnani, CEO and President, stated, "We are delighted to welcome Trecia Canty to our Board of Directors. Trecia brings a wealth of experience that will be invaluable in supporting our ongoing growth strategy."

About Uranium Energy Corp

Uranium Energy Corp is the fastest growing supplier of the fuel for the green energy transition to a low carbon future. UEC is the largest, diversified North American focused uranium company, advancing the next generation of low-cost, environmentally friendly In-Situ Recovery ("ISR") mining uranium projects in the United States and high-grade conventional projects in Canada. The Company has two production-ready ISR hub and spoke platforms located in South Texas and Wyoming. These two production platforms are anchored by fully operational central processing plants and served by seven U.S. ISR uranium projects with all their major permits in place. Additionally, the Company has diversified uranium holdings including: (1) one of the largest physical uranium portfolios of North American warehoused U 3 O 8 ; (2) a major equity stake in Uranium Royalty Corp., the only royalty company in the sector; and (3) a Western Hemisphere pipeline of resource stage uranium projects. The Company's operations are managed by professionals with decades of hands-on experience in the key facets of uranium exploration, development, and mining.

