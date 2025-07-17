Uranium Energy Corp Announces Results of Annual General Meeting

NYSE American – UEC

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas, July 17, 2025 /CNW/ - Uranium Energy Corp (NYSE American: UEC) (the "Company" or "UEC") is pleased to announce that, in conjunction with the holding of the Company's recent annual general meeting of stockholders on July 17, 2025 (the "AGM"), the following proposals were duly ratified by the Company's stockholders in the following manner:

Amir Adnani , Spencer Abraham , Vincent Della Volpe , David Kong , Gloria Ballesta and Trecia Canty were elected to the Board of Directors of the Company;

the Company's non-binding vote on executive compensation was approved – with 95% in favor.

Details of the voting will be provided by the Company in a Form 8-K Current Report filing to be made shortly.

Following the AGM the following Executive Officers of the Company were re-appointed by the Board of Directors of the Company:

Amir Adnani: President and Chief Executive Officer;

Josephine Man: Secretary, Treasurer and Chief Financial Officer;

Scott Melbye Executive Vice President; and

Brent Berg Senior Vice President, U.S. Operations.

About Uranium Energy Corp

Uranium Energy Corp is America's largest and fastest growing supplier of uranium needed to produce safe, clean, reliable nuclear energy. UEC is advancing the next generation of low-cost, environmentally friendly ISR mining uranium projects in the United States and high-grade conventional projects in Canada. The Company has three ISR hub-and-spoke platforms in South Texas and Wyoming. These production platforms are anchored by licensed Central Processing Plants that will be served by a pipeline of satellite ISR projects, including seven that already have their major permits in place. In August 2024, operations were restarted and ramp-up commenced at the Christensen Ranch Project in Wyoming, sending uranium loaded resin to the Irigaray Plant (Wyoming Powder River Basin hub). Additionally, the Company has diversified uranium holdings including: (1) one of the largest physical uranium portfolios of U.S. warehoused U3O8; (2) a major equity stake in Uranium Royalty Corp., the only royalty company in the sector; and (3) a Western Hemisphere pipeline of resource stage uranium projects. The Company's operations are managed by professionals with decades of hands-on experience in the key facets of uranium exploration, development and mining.

Stock Exchange Information:

NYSE American: UEC

WKN: AØJDRR

ISN: US916896103

Safe Harbor Statement

For additional information, please contact: Uranium Energy Corp Investor Relations at: Toll Free: (866) 748-1030, Fax: (361) 888-5041, E-mail: [email protected]