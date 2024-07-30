Uptempo appoints new Chief Executive Officer

Scott Ernst joins the enterprise marketing planning software company to lead the next stage of growth

AUSTIN, Texas, July 30, 2024 /CNW/ -- Uptempo, a leader in enterprise marketing planning software, today announced that seasoned technology veteran, Scott Ernst, has joined the company as chief executive officer (CEO) effective immediately. Ernst joins the company's executive team to lead Uptempo through its next stage of growth. Company co-founder and current CEO, Mirko Holzer, will continue to serve on the Board of Directors.

Uptempo, a leader in enterprise marketing planning software, announced that Scott Ernst has joined the company as CEO. Post this Scott Ernst, Uptempo CEO

Scott brings to Uptempo a distinguished track record of steering high-growth organizations to success. Over 20 years, he has demonstrated exceptional leadership in scaling businesses, driving innovation, and delivering value to customers and stakeholders alike. His appointment underscores Uptempo's commitment to bringing cutting-edge enterprise planning solutions to market.

"I am honored to join Uptempo at this pivotal time and look forward to partnering closely with Mirko, the Board, and the entire Uptempo team," said Scott Ernst, CEO of Uptempo. "Under Mirko's leadership, the company has made remarkable progress in delivering innovative planning solutions to its impressive list of enterprise customers. We now have a unique opportunity to collaborate more closely with our customers and align with their strategic long-term vision."

"We successfully united three innovative companies to introduce a powerful enterprise marketing planning platform, which is already being used by our largest customers," said Mirko Holzer, Co-founder and board member of Uptempo. "The company is at an important inflection point in our journey, and Scott's outstanding leadership track record makes him the perfect person to steer Uptempo into its next phase of growth."

Ernst brings more than two decades of experience at the intersection of marketing technology and consumer data to his new role at Uptempo. He was most recently the CEO of Drift, where he helped revitalize its go-to-market strategy and reposition the company as an AI-powered buyer engagement platform. These changes helped ignite growth and lead to its acquisition by SalesLoft. He also has experience taking a company through a successful IPO in his role of CEO at Macromill, which had an enterprise value of over $1 billion. His extensive experience in leading a late-stage, private equity-backed organization, while driving mergers and acquisitions and global expansion, will be essential to achieving Uptempo's vision in this next phase of growth.

ABOUT Uptempo

Uptempo is a global leader in marketing planning software. The Uptempo platform enables marketers to lead with confidence, accelerate time to market, and increase revenue contribution by helping them plan better, pivot faster, spend smarter, and execute with confidence. Uptempo is used by more than 625,000 marketers at 350+ leading enterprises, including Autodesk, BestBuy, Unilever and Land O'Lakes.

For more information, visit www.uptempo.io or follow Uptempo on LinkedIn.

SOURCE Uptempo

Thao Ngo, [email protected]