UpSnap Files an "Assignment in Bankruptcy"

Appoints B. Riley Farber Inc. as Bankruptcy Trustee

TORONTO, Jan. 18, 2024 /CNW/ - UpSnap Inc. (CSE: UP) ("UpSnap" or the "Company"), a provider of mobile and intent based advertising solutions, today announced that it has filed an "Assignment in Bankruptcy" (the "Assignment") under the Bankruptcy and Insolvency Act (Canada) (the "BIA").

The Company is no longer able to meet its financial obligations and has appointed B. Riley Farber Inc. (the "Trustee") to act as its bankruptcy trustee to, among other things, seek settlement with its creditors. The Company confirms the Trustee may be permitted to realize on the assets of the Company in order to maximize the benefit for creditors.

About UpSnap

UpSnap provides highly-targeted, data-driven mobile advertising to attract the ideal audience for brands big and small. Utilizing real-time analytics, UpSnap goes beyond location to deliver app-agnostic and results-driven campaigns that produce qualified, engaged customers. UpSnap tailors each campaign to align with unique business goals, delivering the right customers for more meaningful exposure and better business results.

For further information: Kyle Appleby, CPA, CA, Chief Financial Officer, UpSnap Inc., [email protected]; Babak Pedram, Investor Relations, Virtus Advisory Group Inc., 416-646-6779, [email protected]