UPSNAP ANNOUNCES RESIGNATION OF DIRECTORS

TORONTO, Dec. 7, 2023 /CNW/ - UpSnap Inc. (CSE: UP) ("UpSnap" or the "Company"), a provider of mobile and intent based advertising solutions, today announced that directors Daniel Hilton and Kristina Finch of the Company have resigned from the Company's Board effective immediately.

UpSnap provides highly-targeted, data-driven mobile advertising to attract the ideal audience for brands big and small. Utilizing real-time analytics, UpSnap goes beyond location to deliver app-agnostic and results-driven campaigns that produce qualified, engaged customers. UpSnap tailors each campaign to align with unique business goals, delivering the right customers for more meaningful exposure and better business results.

