UPSNAP Announces 2022 AGM Results

AGM Results

TORONTO and THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Nov. 30, 2022 /CNW/ - UpSnap Inc. (CSE: UP) ("UpSnap" or the "Company") a leading provider of mobile and intent-based advertising solutions, today announced the election of its Board of Directors from its Annual General Meeting ("AGM") of Shareholders, held on November 30, 2022.

Shareholders elected Bruce Howard (CEO and Director), Heather Burrer, Tom Ross, Kristina Finch, and Daniel Hilton.

The Shareholders of the Company also overwhelmingly passed the following resolutions:

To receive the consolidated financial statements of the Corporation as at and for the year ended December 31, 2021 and auditors' report thereon; To consider and if deemed advisable, to pass an ordinary resolution to fix the number of members of the board of director of the Company at five (5); To elect directors of the Corporation for the ensuing year; To appoint auditors for the ensuing year and authorize the Corporation's board of directors to fix the remuneration of the auditors; To consider and, if thought advisable, pass a special resolution to consolidate the share capital of the Corporation on the basis of up to fifty (50) existing Common Shares for one (1) new Common Share, or such lower conversion ratio as the board of directors of the Corporation may determine, as its sole discretion, all as further set out in the Circular; and To transact such other business as may be properly brought before the Meeting or any adjournment thereof.

About UpSnap

UpSnap provides highly targeted, data-driven mobile advertising to attract the ideal audience for brands big and small. Utilizing real-time analytics, UpSnap goes beyond location to deliver app-agnostic and results-driven campaigns that produce qualified, engaged customers. UpSnap tailors each campaign to align with unique business goals, delivering the right customers for more meaningful exposure and better business results.

Caution Regarding Forward Looking Information

Certain information set out in this News Release constitutes forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "seek", "anticipate", "hope", "plan", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "intend", "could", "might", "should", "scheduled", "believe" and similar expressions. The forward- looking information set out in this News Release relates to future events or our future performance and includes: (i) information concerning the positive effect of new leadership on revenue growth; (ii) the effect of broadening the Company's revenue streams on revenue growth and predictability; (iii) the Company's ability to succeed in the mobile advertising market by focusing on the underserved small and medium sized business market.

Although the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based upon what management of the Company believes are reasonable assumptions on the date of this news release, the Company cannot assure investors that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve substantial known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which cause actual results to vary from those express or implied by such forward looking statements. These statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results, and they will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether or not such results will be achieved.

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date hereof and based on what management of the company believes are reasonable assumptions. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or publicly revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under applicable securities laws. Furthermore, the Company does not assume responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of the forward-looking statements set out in this news release. The Company's forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by the foregoing cautionary statements.

The CSE has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the content of this press release.

