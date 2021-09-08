UpKeep Named A Leader In IDC MarketScape For CMMS

Latest IDC MarketScape Recognition Comes on the Heels of Gartner and G2 Leader Designations

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 8, 2021 /CNW/ -- UpKeep, the pioneer in Asset Operations Management, was recently positioned as a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide SaaS Computerized Maintenance Management Systems (CMMS) Applications 2021 Vendor Assessment (doc # US47985421, August 2021)

This comes on the heels of recent industry recognition from Gartner and G2. UpKeep was named a 2021 Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice for EAM Software , as well as #1 Leader in CMMS, Asset Management Software, and Asset Tracking Software by G2 .

UpKeep's momentum highlights the market's appetite for software solutions that not only address maintenance needs but also the needs of reliability and operations teams, which UpKeep has termed Asset Operations Management.

"It's no wonder UpKeep has been named an IDC MarketScape leader within CMMS. They are consistently challenging the status quo to better serve the maintenance community, and we're thrilled to be their ongoing partner," said John Fini, National Reliability Manager at Rehrig Pacific.

"Our 3,000+ customers are actively realizing the benefits of a centralized platform for asset operations. As our customers evolve, and we expand into more industries, we are building for the future. This space is changing, and UpKeep is leading the charge for a better collective future. We're so excited the IDC MarketScape recognizes the impact we are making," said UpKeep CEO and Founder, Ryan Chan.

Download your free excerpt of the IDC MarketScape for CMMS with the UpKeep profile. Also, attend our live webinar on Tuesday, September 14th where UpKeep CEO and Founder, Ryan Chan, will discuss why UpKeep was named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape and how UpKeep is delivering the future today.

About IDC MarketScape

IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of ICT (information and communications technology) suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor's position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of IT and telecommunications vendors can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective vendors.

