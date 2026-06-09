UPGUYS Founders Mat Rezaei and Ramin Behzadi Named 2026 EY Entrepreneur Of The Year® Pacific Region Finalists as Canada's Leading TRT Platform Scales Nationwide

The recognition adds to UPGUYS's #8 ranking on The Globe and Mail's 2025 Canada's Top Growing Companies list -- back-to-back years of tier-one recognition for the Burnaby-based men's health platform.

BURNABY, BC, June 9, 2026 /CNW/ - Mat Rezaei and Ramin Behzadi, co-founders of UPGUYS -- Canada's leading platform for testosterone replacement therapy (TRT) and hormone optimization -- have been named 2026 EY Entrepreneur Of The Year® Pacific Region finalists. The recognition places the Burnaby, B.C. founders among a Pacific cohort that includes leaders from Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Merchant Growth, and Beautifi, and follows UPGUYS's #8 ranking on The Globe and Mail's 2025 Canada's Top Growing Companies list, where the company posted three-year revenue growth of 3,052%.

Mat Rezaei, co-founder and CEO of UPGUYS, Canada's leading platform for testosterone replacement therapy (TRT) and hormone optimization, named a 2026 EY Entrepreneur Of The Year® Pacific Region finalist. Ramin Behzadi, co-founder and CSO of UPGUYS, Canada's leading platform for testosterone replacement therapy (TRT) and hormone optimization, named a 2026 EY Entrepreneur Of The Year® Pacific Region finalist.

EY Entrepreneur Of The Year® is one of the most established business recognition programs in the world, identifying entrepreneurs across Canada through an independent panel of judges. Regional finalists were announced this month; winners will be named in November 2026. Rezaei and Behzadi are both individually listed among the Pacific region's 2026 finalists.

UPGUYS has served more than 170,000 Canadian patients nationwide since 2019 across its men's health services, with testosterone replacement therapy (TRT) and hormone optimization as its flagship category. Care is delivered through a network of Canadian-licensed practitioners and two licensed Canadian pharmacies, in Burnaby, BC and Toronto, ON. The company's testosterone and hormone optimization programs are available at upguys.com/testosterone.

The recognition lands amid growing national attention on men's health access. Despite testosterone replacement therapy and hormone optimization being among the most-searched men's health topics in Canada, many men still go without assessment because conventional pathways are slow or hard to navigate. UPGUYS was built to close that gap with a trusted, practitioner-led model that connects patients to Canadian-licensed clinicians and dispenses through its own licensed pharmacies.

"Being named an EY Entrepreneur Of The Year® Pacific Region finalist alongside this group of Canadian builders is an honour we share with our entire team," said Mat Rezaei, co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of UPGUYS. "We started UPGUYS because too many Canadian men were going without basic hormone and men's health care simply because the front door was too hard to find. Our focus has been building a trusted, practitioner-led platform that meets patients where they are."

"This recognition reflects the trust Canadians have placed in us," said Ramin Behzadi, co-founder and Chief Scientific Officer of UPGUYS. "More than 170,000 Canadian patients have come to us for care, and testosterone replacement therapy and hormone optimization are at the heart of what we do. Our responsibility is to keep that care evidence-based, accessible, and grounded in Canadian-licensed clinical oversight from coast to coast."

Clinical leadership at UPGUYS is physician-led under Medical Director Dr. Dimitre Ranev, with day-to-day care delivered by a nationwide network of Canadian-licensed practitioners. UPGUYS is LegitScript-certified and operates in compliance with Health Canada and provincial pharmacy regulations.

About UPGUYS Health

UPGUYS is Canada's leading platform for testosterone replacement therapy (TRT) and hormone optimization. Founded in 2019 and headquartered in Burnaby, British Columbia, UPGUYS has served more than 170,000 Canadian patients nationwide through a network of Canadian-licensed practitioners and two licensed Canadian pharmacies, in Burnaby, BC and Toronto, ON. UPGUYS was ranked #8 on The Globe and Mail's 2025 Canada's Top Growing Companies list, with three-year revenue growth of 3,052%. The company is LegitScript-certified and operates in compliance with Health Canada and provincial pharmacy regulations. Its testosterone and hormone optimization programs are available at upguys.com/testosterone.

UPGUYS is part of UPGUYS Health Inc., whose brand portfolio includes UPGUYS (men's health), Everbliss (women's health), UPRX (licensed pharmacies), Upclinic (telehealth), and Uphealth Pharma (pharmaceutical contract manufacturing).

upguys.com

upguys.com/testosterone

SOURCE UPGUYS

Media Contact: UPGUYS Health Inc., [email protected]