POWELL RIVER, BC, April 11, 2024 /CNW/ - A recreational facility in Powell River will receive green retrofits after an investment of more than $1.6 million from the federal government.

Announced by Minister Sean Fraser, this project will give the community a safer place to stay healthy, enjoy hobbies, and access community resources.

Funding will support the installation of an ice plant heat recovery system at the Powell River Recreation Complex. By drawing waste heat from the ice plant for heating, the system will reduce the facility's energy consumption and generate savings in utility costs, which will allow the community to reinvest in recreational programming and future facility improvements.

The Green and Inclusive Community Buildings (GICB) program aims to improve the places where Canadians work, learn, play, live and come together by cutting pollution and reducing costs. Through green and other upgrades to existing public community buildings and new builds in underserved communities, the GICB program helps ensure community facilities are inclusive, accessible, and have a long service life, while also helping Canada move towards its net-zero objectives by 2050.

"Investing in upgrades to existing community facilities is an important part of creating a more sustainable future. Retrofitting the Powell River Recreation Complex will help save on utility costs, reduce GHG emissions, and continue to provide the community with essential programming and services. We remain committed to investing in projects that support a greener, more inclusive tomorrow for Canadians."

The Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"The Recreation Complex Ice Plant Heat Recovery project is essential to advance the City's 2019 commitment to mitigating the impacts of climate change by limiting GHG emissions. The City will reduce its overall corporate GHG emissions by 55% once this project is completed. We are grateful for the support this funding opportunity provides for a key project at an important community hub in Powell River."

His Worship Ron Woznow, Mayor of Powell River

The federal government is investing $1,693,179 to this project through the Green and Inclusive Community Buildings (GICB) program. The City-owned entity Powell River Community Forest and BC Hydro are also supporting the project with contributions of $564,464 and $195,600 , respectively.

to this project through the Green and Inclusive Community Buildings (GICB) program. The City-owned entity Powell River Community Forest and BC Hydro are also supporting the project with contributions of and , respectively. These improvements are expected to reduce the facility's energy consumption by an estimated 31.4% and greenhouse gas emissions by 74.9 tonnes annually.

The GICB program was created in support of Canada's Strengthened Climate Plan: A Healthy Environment and a Healthy Economy. It is supporting the Plan's first pillar through the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions, the increase of energy efficiency, and helping develop higher resilience to climate change.

Strengthened Climate Plan: A Healthy Environment and a Healthy Economy. It is supporting the Plan's first pillar through the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions, the increase of energy efficiency, and helping develop higher resilience to climate change. The program is providing $1.5 billion over five years towards green and accessible retrofits, repairs or upgrades.

over five years towards green and accessible retrofits, repairs or upgrades. At least 10 percent of funding is allocated to projects serving First Nations, Inuit, and Métis communities, including Indigenous populations in urban centres.

The application period for the Green and Inclusive Community Buildings Program is now closed.

