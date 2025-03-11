Be an informed investor – Protect yourself from a recent pattern of scams

TORONTO, March 11, 2025 /CNW/ - The Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO) is alerting Canadian investors to the ongoing and persistent impersonation of Highgate Group Inc. (Highgate) by scammers. CIRO has previously warned investors about this impersonation, and despite efforts to raise awareness, scams continue to target unsuspecting individuals.

Currently, fraudsters are using three known fraudulent websites—highgatetrading.com, highgatetradingai.net, and the newly identified HGTradingai.net —to deceive and solicit funds from investors. These domains falsely claim to represent the CIRO-regulated firm Highgate. It is important to note that Highgate's legitimate and only domain is www.highgategroup.ca. Any other website should be deemed fraudulent.

In the latest reported case, a Canadian couple was solicited by an individual, falsely posing as a Highgate representative using the fraudulent website HGTradingai.net. The victims had already deposited funds before being advised to stop any further transactions and take protective measures.

How Scammers Operate

impersonating members of Highgate's executive team





executive team slightly modifying Highgate's head office address





building rapport on a personal level over multiple conversations.

CIRO has noted a rise in impersonation schemes. These tactics are part of a broader trend of impersonation schemes, where fraudsters falsely claim to represent legitimate firms and registered CIRO members. CIRO strongly urges investors to remain vigilant and independently verify any communication they receive by contacting the firm directly through its verified website and contact details.

To safeguard your investments, always exercise caution and diligence. Verify the authenticity of any communication and report suspicious activities to CIRO immediately.

CIRO's Fraud Prevention Month Campaign Encourages Canadian Investors to Be Wary of Scams

As part of Fraud Prevention Month this March, CIRO is sharing resources to help Canadians protect themselves from scams. Learn more here.

Please note that investors can confirm with CIRO's Complaints & Inquiries team to verify the legitimacy of anyone claiming to represent CIRO. All individuals registered to offer financial advice in Canada are listed on the National Registration Search of the Canadian Securities Administrators (CSA).

CIRO's Office of the Investor provides resources to help Canadians avoid investment fraud and protect their financial well-being not only during Fraud Prevention month but throughout the year. See Avoiding Fraud and Protecting Your Investments on CIRO's website for additional information.

If you believe you have been a victim of this or a similar scam, please report it to CIRO and immediately contact your bank, local police, your provincial securities commission, and the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre.

About CIRO

The Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO) is the national self-regulatory organization that oversees all investment dealers, mutual fund dealers and trading activity on Canada's debt and equity marketplaces. CIRO is committed to the protection of investors, providing efficient and consistent regulation, and building Canadians' trust in financial regulation and the people managing their investments. For more information, visit www.ciro.ca.

