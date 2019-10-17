Updated Food Recall Warning - Various Ready-to-Eat dry sausages and products recalled due to Salmonella

Product photos are available: http://www.inspection.gc.ca/eng/1571351315547/1571351316154

OTTAWA, Oct. 17, 2019 /CNW/ - The food recall warning issued on October 16, 2019 has been updated to include additional product information. This additional information was identified during the Canadian Food Inspection Agency's (CFIA) food safety investigation.

Longo's is recalling various ready-to-eat dry sausages and products from the marketplace due to possible Salmonella contamination. Consumers should not consume the recalled products described below.

The following products have been sold in Ontario.

Recalled products

Brand Product Size UPC Codes Longo's Filicetti Cacciatori Mild

VP Variable -

clerk served at

deli counter Starts with

00226186 All Packaged

On dates up to

and including

October 16,

2019

(Lot 611) Longo's Filicetti Cacciatori Dry

Mild Variable Starts with

00226188 Lot 611 Longo's Grab N Go Trays – Taralli

Antipasti To Go Variable Starts with

0226209 All Best Before

Dates up to and

including

October 23,

2019 Longo's Grab N Go Trays – Italian

Antipasti To Go Variable Starts with

0226208 All Best Before

Dates up to and

including

October 23,

2019

What you should do

If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, call your doctor.

Check to see if you have the recalled products in your home. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased.

Food contaminated with Salmonella may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Young children, pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems may contract serious and sometimes deadly infections. Healthy people may experience short-term symptoms such as fever, headache, vomiting, nausea, abdominal cramps and diarrhea. Long-term complications may include severe arthritis.

Background

This recall was triggered by test results. The CFIA is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled products from the marketplace.

Illnesses

There have been no reported illnesses associated with the consumption of these products.

SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)

For further information: Public enquiries and media, Public enquiries, Toll-free: 1-800-442-2342 (Canada and U.S.), Telephone: 1-613-773-2342 (local or international), Email: cfia.enquiries-demandederenseignements.acia@canada.ca; Media relations, Telephone: 613-773-6600, Email: cfia.media.acia@canada.ca

Related Links

http://www.inspection.gc.ca

