Updated Food Recall Warning - Various raw beef and raw veal products recalled due to E. coli O157:H7
Oct 19, 2019, 17:57 ET
OTTAWA, Oct. 19, 2019 /CNW/ - The food recall warning issued on October 18, 2019 has been updated to include additional product information. This additional information was identified during the Canadian Food Inspection Agency's (CFIA) food safety investigation.
Industry is recalling various raw beef and raw veal products from the marketplace due to possible E. coli O157:H7 contamination. Consumers should not consume and distributors, retailers and food service establishments such as hotels, restaurants, cafeterias, hospitals and nursing homes should not sell or use the recalled products described below.
The following products have been sold as indicated in the table below.
Recalled products – Consumer
|
Brand
|
Common Name
|
Size
|
UPC
|
Codes on Product
|
Additional Info / Distribution
|
Whole Foods Market
|
Extra Lean Pasture Raised Ground Beef
|
Variable
|
None
|
All 'Packed On' dates from 2019.JN18 up to and including 2019.JL02
|
Sold at Whole Foods Market locations:
- 951 Bank St., Ottawa, ON
- 1860 Bayview Ave., Toronto, ON
- 301 Cornwall Rd., Oakville, ON
- 155 Square One Dr., Mississauga, ON
- 4771 Yonge St., North York, ON
- 87 Avenue Rd., Toronto, ON
- 3997 Highway 7, Markham, ON
|
Whole Foods Market
|
Lean Pasture Raised Ground Beef
|
Variable
|
None
|
All 'Packed On' dates from 2019.JN18 up to and including 2019.JL02
|
Sold at Whole Foods Market locations:
- 951 Bank St., Ottawa, ON
- 1860 Bayview Ave., Toronto, ON
- 301 Cornwall Rd., Oakville, ON
- 155 Square One Dr., Mississauga, ON
- 4771 Yonge St., North York, ON
- 87 Avenue Rd., Toronto, ON
- 3997 Highway 7, Markham, ON
|
Whole Foods Market
|
Pasture Raised Beef Bone in Rib Roast Dry Aged
|
Variable
|
None
|
All 'Packed On' dates from 2019.JN18 up to and including 2019.JL16
|
Sold at Whole Foods Market locations:
- 951 Bank St., Ottawa, ON
- 1860 Bayview Ave., Toronto, ON
- 301 Cornwall Rd., Oakville, ON
- 155 Square One Dr., Mississauga, ON
- 4771 Yonge St., North York, ON
- 87 Avenue Rd., Toronto, ON
- 3997 Highway 7, Markham, ON
|
Whole Foods Market
|
Pasture Raised Beef Bone in Rib Steak Dry Aged
|
Variable
|
None
|
All 'Packed On' dates from 2019.JN18 up to and including 2019.JL16
|
Sold at Whole Foods Market locations:
- 951 Bank St., Ottawa, ON
- 1860 Bayview Ave., Toronto, ON
- 301 Cornwall Rd., Oakville, ON
- 155 Square One Dr., Mississauga, ON
- 4771 Yonge St., North York, ON
- 87 Avenue Rd., Toronto, ON
- 3997 Highway 7, Markham, ON
|
Whole Foods Market
|
Pasture Raised Beef Boneless Rib Roast Cap Removed
|
Variable
|
None
|
All 'Packed On' dates from 2019.JN18 up to and including 2019.JL16
|
Sold at Whole Foods Market locations:
- 951 Bank St., Ottawa, ON
- 1860 Bayview Ave., Toronto, ON
- 301 Cornwall Rd., Oakville, ON
- 155 Square One Dr., Mississauga, ON
- 4771 Yonge St., North York, ON
- 87 Avenue Rd., Toronto, ON
- 3997 Highway 7, Markham, ON
|
Whole Foods Market
|
Pasture Raised Beef Boneless Rib Roast Dry Aged
|
Variable
|
None
|
All 'Packed On' dates from 2019.JN18 up to and including 2019.JL16
|
Sold at Whole Foods Market locations:
- 951 Bank St., Ottawa, ON
- 1860 Bayview Ave., Toronto, ON
- 301 Cornwall Rd., Oakville, ON
- 155 Square One Dr., Mississauga, ON
- 4771 Yonge St., North York, ON
- 87 Avenue Rd., Toronto, ON
- 3997 Highway 7, Markham, ON
|
Whole Foods Market
|
Pasture Raised Beef Boneless Rib Steak Cap Removed
|
Variable
|
None
|
All 'Packed On' dates from 2019.JN18 up to and including 2019.JL16
|
Sold at Whole Foods Market locations:
- 951 Bank St., Ottawa, ON
- 1860 Bayview Ave., Toronto, ON
- 301 Cornwall Rd., Oakville, ON
- 155 Square One Dr., Mississauga, ON
- 4771 Yonge St., North York, ON
- 87 Avenue Rd., Toronto, ON
- 3997 Highway 7, Markham, ON
|
Whole Foods Market
|
Pasture Raised Beef Boneless Rib Steak Dry Aged
|
Variable
|
None
|
All 'Packed On' dates from 2019.JN18 up to and including 2019.JL16
|
Sold at Whole Foods Market locations:
- 951 Bank St., Ottawa, ON
- 1860 Bayview Ave., Toronto, ON
- 301 Cornwall Rd., Oakville, ON
- 155 Square One Dr., Mississauga, ON
- 4771 Yonge St., North York, ON
- 87 Avenue Rd., Toronto, ON
- 3997 Highway 7, Markham, ON
|
Whole Foods Market
|
Pasture Raised Beef Bones
|
Variable
|
None
|
All 'Packed On' dates from 2019.JN25 up to and including 2019.JL09
|
Sold at Whole Foods Market locations:
- 951 Bank St., Ottawa, ON
- 1860 Bayview Ave., Toronto, ON
- 301 Cornwall Rd., Oakville, ON
- 155 Square One Dr., Mississauga, ON
- 4771 Yonge St., North York, ON
- 87 Avenue Rd., Toronto, ON
- 3997 Highway 7, Markham, ON
|
Whole Foods Market
|
Pasture Raised Beef Brisket Flat Cut
|
Variable
|
None
|
Packed On Dates from 2019.JN25 up to and including 2019.JL09
|
Sold at Whole Foods Market locations:
-951 Bank St., Ottawa, ON
-1860 Bayview Ave., Toronto, ON
-301 Cornwall Rd., Oakville, ON
-155 Square One Dr., Mississauga, ON
- 4771 Yonge St., North York, ON
- 87 Avenue Rd., Toronto, ON
-3997 Highway 7, Markham, ON
|
Whole Foods Market
|
Pasture Raised Beef Chuck Flat Iron Steak
|
Variable
|
None
|
All 'Packed On' dates from 2019.JN25 up to and including 2019.JL09
|
Sold at Whole Foods Market locations:
- 951 Bank St., Ottawa, ON
- 1860 Bayview Ave., Toronto, ON
- 301 Cornwall Rd., Oakville, ON
- 155 Square One Dr., Mississauga, ON
- 4771 Yonge St., North York, ON
- 87 Avenue Rd., Toronto, ON
- 3997 Highway 7, Markham, ON
|
Whole Foods Market
|
Pasture Raised Beef Chuck Roast Boneless
|
Variable
|
None
|
All 'Packed On' dates from 2019.JN25 up to and including 2019.JL09
|
Sold at Whole Foods Market locations:
- 951 Bank St., Ottawa, ON
- 1860 Bayview Ave., Toronto, ON
- 301 Cornwall Rd., Oakville, ON
- 155 Square One Dr., Mississauga, ON
- 4771 Yonge St., North York, ON
- 87 Avenue Rd., Toronto, ON
- 3997 Highway 7, Markham, ON
|
Whole Foods Market
|
Pasture Raised Beef Chuck Steak Boneless
|
Variable
|
None
|
All 'Packed On' dates from 2019.JN18 up to and including 2019.JL02
|
Sold at Whole Foods Market locations:
- 951 Bank St., Ottawa, ON
- 1860 Bayview Ave., Toronto, ON
- 301 Cornwall Rd., Oakville, ON
- 155 Square One Dr., Mississauga, ON
- 4771 Yonge St., North York, ON
- 87 Avenue Rd., Toronto, ON
- 3997 Highway 7, Markham, ON
|
Whole Foods Market
|
Pasture Raised Beef Eye Of Round Steak
|
Variable
|
None
|
All 'Packed On' dates from 2019.JN28 up to and including 2019.JL12
|
Sold at Whole Foods Market locations:
- 951 Bank St., Ottawa, ON
- 1860 Bayview Ave., Toronto, ON
- 301 Cornwall Rd., Oakville, ON
- 155 Square One Dr., Mississauga, ON
- 4771 Yonge St., North York, ON
- 87 Avenue Rd., Toronto, ON
- 3997 Highway 7, Markham, ON
|
Whole Foods Market
|
Pasture Raised Beef Eye Round Roast
|
Variable
|
None
|
All 'Packed On' dates from 2019.JN18 up to and including 2019.JL02
|
Sold at Whole Foods Market locations:
- 951 Bank St., Ottawa, ON
- 1860 Bayview Ave., Toronto, ON
- 301 Cornwall Rd., Oakville, ON
- 155 Square One Dr., Mississauga, ON
- 4771 Yonge St., North York, ON
- 87 Avenue Rd., Toronto, ON
- 3997 Highway 7, Markham, ON
|
Whole Foods Market
|
Pasture Raised Beef Flank Steak
|
Variable
|
None
|
All 'Packed On' dates from 2019.JN18 up to and including 2019.JL02
|
Sold at Whole Foods Market locations:
- 951 Bank St., Ottawa, ON
- 1860 Bayview Ave., Toronto, ON
- 301 Cornwall Rd., Oakville, ON
- 155 Square One Dr., Mississauga, ON
- 4771 Yonge St., North York, ON
- 87 Avenue Rd., Toronto, ON
- 3997 Highway 7, Markham, ON
|
Whole Foods Market
|
Pasture Raised Beef Inside Round Roast
|
Variable
|
None
|
All 'Packed On' dates from 2019.JN18 up to and including 2019.JL02
|
Sold at Whole Foods Market locations:
- 951 Bank St., Ottawa, ON
- 1860 Bayview Ave., Toronto, ON
- 301 Cornwall Rd., Oakville, ON
- 155 Square One Dr., Mississauga, ON
- 4771 Yonge St., North York, ON
- 87 Avenue Rd., Toronto, ON
- 3997 Highway 7, Markham, ON
|
Whole Foods Market
|
Pasture Raised Beef Inside Round Steak
|
Variable
|
None
|
All 'Packed On' dates from 2019.JN18 up to and including 2019.JL02
|
Sold at Whole Foods Market locations:
- 951 Bank St., Ottawa, ON
- 1860 Bayview Ave., Toronto, ON
- 301 Cornwall Rd., Oakville, ON
- 155 Square One Dr., Mississauga, ON
- 4771 Yonge St., North York, ON
- 87 Avenue Rd., Toronto, ON
- 3997 Highway 7, Markham, ON
|
Whole Foods Market
|
Pasture Raised Beef Outside Round Roast
|
Variable
|
None
|
All 'Packed On' dates from 2019.JN25 up to and including 2019.JL09
|
Sold at Whole Foods Market locations:
-951 Bank St., Ottawa, ON
-1860 Bayview Ave., Toronto, ON
-301 Cornwall Rd., Oakville, ON
-155 Square One Dr., Mississauga, ON
- 4771 Yonge St., North York, ON
- 87 Avenue Rd., Toronto, ON
-3997 Highway 7, Markham, ON
|
Whole Foods Market
|
Pasture Raised Beef Outside Round Steak
|
Variable
|
None
|
All 'Packed On' dates from 2019.JN18 up to and including 2019.JL02
|
Sold at Whole Foods Market locations:
-951 Bank St., Ottawa, ON
-1860 Bayview Ave., Toronto, ON
-301 Cornwall Rd., Oakville, ON
-155 Square One Dr., Mississauga, ON
- 4771 Yonge St., North York, ON
- 87 Avenue Rd., Toronto, ON
-3997 Highway 7, Markham, ON
|
Whole Foods Market
|
Pasture Raised Beef Porterhouse Steak
|
Variable
|
None
|
All 'Packed On' dates from 2019.JN25 up to and including 2019.JL09
|
Sold at Whole Foods Market locations:
-951 Bank St., Ottawa, ON
-1860 Bayview Ave., Toronto, ON
-301 Cornwall Rd., Oakville, ON
-155 Square One Dr., Mississauga, ON
- 4771 Yonge St., North York, ON
- 87 Avenue Rd., Toronto, ON
-3997 Highway 7, Markham, ON
|
Whole Foods Market
|
Pasture Raised Beef Rib Eye Steak Bone-In
|
Variable
|
None
|
All 'Packed On' dates from 2019.JN18 up to and including 2019.JL02
|
Sold at Whole Foods Market locations:
-951 Bank St., Ottawa, ON
-1860 Bayview Ave., Toronto, ON
-301 Cornwall Rd., Oakville, ON
-155 Square One Dr., Mississauga, ON
- 4771 Yonge St., North York, ON
- 87 Avenue Rd., Toronto, ON
-3997 Highway 7, Markham, ON
|
Whole Foods Market
|
Pasture Raised Beef Rib Roast Bone-In
|
Variable
|
None
|
All 'Packed On' dates from 2019.JN18 up to and including 2019.JL02
|
Sold at Whole Foods Market locations:
-951 Bank St., Ottawa, ON
-1860 Bayview Ave., Toronto, ON
-301 Cornwall Rd., Oakville, ON
-155 Square One Dr., Mississauga, ON
- 4771 Yonge St., North York, ON
- 87 Avenue Rd., Toronto, ON
-3997 Highway 7, Markham, ON
|
Whole Foods Market
|
Pasture Raised Beef Round Cube Steak
|
Variable
|
None
|
All 'Packed On' dates from 2019.JN18 up to and including 2019.JL02
|
Sold at Whole Foods Market locations:
-951 Bank St., Ottawa, ON
-1860 Bayview Ave., Toronto, ON
-301 Cornwall Rd., Oakville, ON
-155 Square One Dr., Mississauga, ON
- 4771 Yonge St., North York, ON
- 87 Avenue Rd., Toronto, ON
-3997 Highway 7, Markham, ON
|
Whole Foods Market
|
Pasture Raised Beef Shank
|
Variable
|
None
|
All 'Packed On' dates from 2019.JN25 up to and including 2019.JL09
|
Sold at Whole Foods Market locations:
-951 Bank St., Ottawa, ON
-1860 Bayview Ave., Toronto, ON
-301 Cornwall Rd., Oakville, ON
-155 Square One Dr., Mississauga, ON
- 4771 Yonge St., North York, ON
- 87 Avenue Rd., Toronto, ON
-3997 Highway 7, Markham, ON
|
Whole Foods Market
|
Pasture Raised Beef Shank
|
Variable
|
None
|
All 'Packed On' dates from 2019.JL02 up to and including 2019.JL16
|
Sold at Whole Foods Market locations:
-951 Bank St., Ottawa, ON
-1860 Bayview Ave., Toronto, ON
-301 Cornwall Rd., Oakville, ON
-155 Square One Dr., Mississauga, ON
- 4771 Yonge St., North York, ON
- 87 Avenue Rd., Toronto, ON
-3997 Highway 7, Markham, ON
|
Whole Foods Market
|
Pasture Raised Beef Shank
|
Variable
|
None
|
All 'Packed On' dates from 2019.JN18 up to and including 2019.JL02
|
Sold at Whole Foods Market locations:
-951 Bank St., Ottawa, ON
-1860 Bayview Ave., Toronto, ON
-301 Cornwall Rd., Oakville, ON
-155 Square One Dr., Mississauga, ON
- 4771 Yonge St., North York, ON
- 87 Avenue Rd., Toronto, ON
-3997 Highway 7, Markham, ON
|
Whole Foods Market
|
Pasture Raised Beef Shank
|
Variable
|
None
|
All 'Packed On' dates from 2019.JN25 up to and including 2019.JL09
|
Sold at Whole Foods Market locations:
-951 Bank St., Ottawa, ON
-1860 Bayview Ave., Toronto, ON
-301 Cornwall Rd., Oakville, ON
-155 Square One Dr., Mississauga, ON
- 4771 Yonge St., North York, ON
- 87 Avenue Rd., Toronto, ON
-3997 Highway 7, Markham, ON
|
Whole Foods Market
|
Pasture Raised Beef Sirloin Flap Meat
|
Variable
|
None
|
All 'Packed On' dates from 2019.JL16 up to and including 2019.JL30
|
Sold at Whole Foods Market locations:
-951 Bank St., Ottawa, ON
-1860 Bayview Ave., Toronto, ON
-301 Cornwall Rd., Oakville, ON
-155 Square One Dr., Mississauga, ON
- 4771 Yonge St., North York, ON
- 87 Avenue Rd., Toronto, ON
-3997 Highway 7, Markham, ON
|
Whole Foods Market
|
Pasture Raised Beef Sirloin Tip Roast Boneless
|
Variable
|
None
|
All 'Packed On' dates from 2019.JN18 up to and including 2019.JL02
|
Sold at Whole Foods Market locations:
-951 Bank St., Ottawa, ON
-1860 Bayview Ave., Toronto, ON
-301 Cornwall Rd., Oakville, ON
-155 Square One Dr., Mississauga, ON
- 4771 Yonge St., North York, ON
- 87 Avenue Rd., Toronto, ON
-3997 Highway 7, Markham, ON
|
Whole Foods Market
|
Pasture Raised Beef Sirloin Tip Steak
|
Variable
|
None
|
All 'Packed On' dates from 2019.JN25 up to and including 2019.JL09
|
Sold at Whole Foods Market locations:
-951 Bank St., Ottawa, ON
-1860 Bayview Ave., Toronto, ON
-301 Cornwall Rd., Oakville, ON
-155 Square One Dr., Mississauga, ON
- 4771 Yonge St., North York, ON
- 87 Avenue Rd., Toronto, ON
-3997 Highway 7, Markham, ON
|
Whole Foods Market
|
Pasture Raised Beef Skirt Steak
|
Variable
|
None
|
All 'Packed On' dates from 2019.JL02 up to and including 2019.JL16
|
Sold at Whole Foods Market locations:
-951 Bank St., Ottawa, ON
-1860 Bayview Ave., Toronto, ON
-301 Cornwall Rd., Oakville, ON
-155 Square One Dr., Mississauga, ON
- 4771 Yonge St., North York, ON
- 87 Avenue Rd., Toronto, ON
-3997 Highway 7, Markham, ON
|
Whole Foods Market
|
Pasture Raised Beef Strip Loin Roast
|
Variable
|
None
|
All 'Packed On' dates from 2019.JN25 up to and including 2019.JL09
|
Sold at Whole Foods Market locations:
-951 Bank St., Ottawa, ON
-1860 Bayview Ave., Toronto, ON
-301 Cornwall Rd., Oakville, ON
-155 Square One Dr., Mississauga, ON
- 4771 Yonge St., North York, ON
- 87 Avenue Rd., Toronto, ON
-3997 Highway 7, Markham, ON
|
Whole Foods Market
|
Pasture Raised Beef Strip Loin Steak
|
Variable
|
None
|
All 'Packed On' dates from 2019.JN18 up to and including 2019.JL02
|
Sold at Whole Foods Market locations:
-951 Bank St., Ottawa, ON
-1860 Bayview Ave., Toronto, ON
-301 Cornwall Rd., Oakville, ON
-155 Square One Dr., Mississauga, ON
- 4771 Yonge St., North York, ON
- 87 Avenue Rd., Toronto, ON
-3997 Highway 7, Markham, ON
|
Whole Foods Market
|
Pasture Raised Beef Strip Loin Steak Dry Aged
|
Variable
|
None
|
All 'Packed On' dates from 2019.JN18 up to and including 2019.JL02
|
Sold at Whole Foods Market locations:
-951 Bank St., Ottawa, ON
-1860 Bayview Ave., Toronto, ON
-301 Cornwall Rd., Oakville, ON
-155 Square One Dr., Mississauga, ON
- 4771 Yonge St., North York, ON
- 87 Avenue Rd., Toronto, ON
-3997 Highway 7, Markham, ON
|
Whole Foods Market
|
Pasture Raised Beef T-Bone Steak
|
Variable
|
None
|
All 'Packed On' dates from 2019.JN25 up to and including 2019.JL09
|
Sold at Whole Foods Market locations:
-951 Bank St., Ottawa, ON
-1860 Bayview Ave., Toronto, ON
-301 Cornwall Rd., Oakville, ON
-155 Square One Dr., Mississauga, ON
- 4771 Yonge St., North York, ON
- 87 Avenue Rd., Toronto, ON
-3997 Highway 7, Markham, ON
|
Whole Foods Market
|
Pasture Raised Beef Tenderloin Roast
|
Variable
|
None
|
All 'Packed On' dates from 2019.JN25 up to and including 2019.JL09
|
Sold at Whole Foods Market locations:
-951 Bank St., Ottawa, ON
-1860 Bayview Ave., Toronto, ON
-301 Cornwall Rd., Oakville, ON
-155 Square One Dr., Mississauga, ON
- 4771 Yonge St., North York, ON
- 87 Avenue Rd., Toronto, ON
-3997 Highway 7, Markham, ON
|
Whole Foods Market
|
Pasture Raised Beef Tenderloin Steak
|
Variable
|
None
|
All 'Packed On' dates from 2019.JN18 up to and including 2019.JL02
|
Sold at Whole Foods Market locations:
-951 Bank St., Ottawa, ON
-1860 Bayview Ave., Toronto, ON
-301 Cornwall Rd., Oakville, ON
-155 Square One Dr., Mississauga, ON
- 4771 Yonge St., North York, ON
- 87 Avenue Rd., Toronto, ON
-3997 Highway 7, Markham, ON
|
Whole Foods Market
|
Pasture Raised Beef Top Sirloin Petite Cut Steak
|
Variable
|
None
|
All 'Packed On' dates from 2019.JN18 up to and including 2019.JL02
|
Sold at Whole Foods Market locations:
-951 Bank St., Ottawa, ON
-1860 Bayview Ave., Toronto, ON
-301 Cornwall Rd., Oakville, ON
-155 Square One Dr., Mississauga, ON
- 4771 Yonge St., North York, ON
- 87 Avenue Rd., Toronto, ON
-3997 Highway 7, Markham, ON
|
Whole Foods Market
|
Pasture Raised Beef Top Sirloin Roast
|
Variable
|
None
|
All 'Packed On' dates from 2019.JN25 up to and including 2019.JL09
|
Sold at Whole Foods Market locations:
-951 Bank St., Ottawa, ON
-1860 Bayview Ave., Toronto, ON
-301 Cornwall Rd., Oakville, ON
-155 Square One Dr., Mississauga, ON
- 4771 Yonge St., North York, ON
- 87 Avenue Rd., Toronto, ON
-3997 Highway 7, Markham, ON
|
Whole Foods Market
|
Pasture Raised Beef Top Sirloin Steak
|
Variable
|
None
|
All 'Packed On' dates from 2019.JN18 up to and including 2019.JL02
|
Sold at Whole Foods Market locations:
-951 Bank St., Ottawa, ON
-1860 Bayview Ave., Toronto, ON
-301 Cornwall Rd., Oakville, ON
-155 Square One Dr., Mississauga, ON
- 4771 Yonge St., North York, ON
- 87 Avenue Rd., Toronto, ON
-3997 Highway 7, Markham, ON
|
Whole Foods Market
|
Pasture Raised Beef Tri Tip Roast
|
Variable
|
None
|
All 'Packed On' dates from 2019.JN25 up to and including 2019.JL09
|
Sold at Whole Foods Market locations:
-951 Bank St., Ottawa, ON
-1860 Bayview Ave., Toronto, ON
-301 Cornwall Rd., Oakville, ON
-155 Square One Dr., Mississauga, ON
- 4771 Yonge St., North York, ON
- 87 Avenue Rd., Toronto, ON
-3997 Highway 7, Markham, ON
|
Whole Foods Market
|
Pasture Raised Beef Tri Tip Steak
|
Variable
|
None
|
All 'Packed On' dates from 2019.JN18 up to and including 2019.JL02
|
Sold at Whole Foods Market locations:
-951 Bank St., Ottawa, ON
-1860 Bayview Ave., Toronto, ON
-301 Cornwall Rd., Oakville, ON
-155 Square One Dr., Mississauga, ON
- 4771 Yonge St., North York, ON
- 87 Avenue Rd., Toronto, ON
-3997 Highway 7, Markham, ON
|
Whole Foods Market
|
Pasture Raised Chuck Arm Steak
|
Variable
|
None
|
All 'Packed On' dates from 2019.JL16 up to and including 2019.JL30
|
Sold at Whole Foods Market locations:
-951 Bank St., Ottawa, ON
-1860 Bayview Ave., Toronto, ON
-301 Cornwall Rd., Oakville, ON
-155 Square One Dr., Mississauga, ON
- 4771 Yonge St., North York, ON
- 87 Avenue Rd., Toronto, ON
-3997 Highway 7, Markham, ON
|
Whole Foods Market
|
Pasture Raised Beef Xtra Lean Boneless Stew Meat
|
Variable
|
None
|
All 'Packed On' dates from 2019.JN25 up to and including 2019.JL09
|
Sold at Whole Foods Market locations:
-951 Bank St., Ottawa, ON
-1860 Bayview Ave., Toronto, ON
-301 Cornwall Rd., Oakville, ON
-155 Square One Dr., Mississauga, ON
- 4771 Yonge St., North York, ON
- 87 Avenue Rd., Toronto, ON
-3997 Highway 7, Markham, ON
|
Whole Foods Market
|
Pasture Raised Beef Xtra Lean Boneless Stew Meat VP
|
Variable
|
None
|
All 'Packed On' dates from 2019.JN25 up to and including 2019.JL09
|
Sold at Whole Foods Market locations:
-951 Bank St., Ottawa, ON
-1860 Bayview Ave., Toronto, ON
-301 Cornwall Rd., Oakville, ON
-155 Square One Dr., Mississauga, ON
- 4771 Yonge St., North York, ON
- 87 Avenue Rd., Toronto, ON
-3997 Highway 7, Markham, ON
|
Whole Foods Market
|
All Pasture Raised Beef Burgers
|
Variable
|
None
|
All 'Packed On' dates from 2019.JN25 up to and including 2019.JL09
|
Sold at Whole Foods Market locations:
-951 Bank St., Ottawa, ON
-1860 Bayview Ave., Toronto, ON
-301 Cornwall Rd., Oakville, ON
-155 Square One Dr., Mississauga, ON
- 4771 Yonge St., North York, ON
- 87 Avenue Rd., Toronto, ON
-3997 Highway 7, Markham, ON
|
Whole Foods Market
|
All Pasture Raised Beef Kabobs
|
Variable
|
None
|
All 'Packed On' dates from 2019.JL02 up to and including 2019.JL16
|
Sold at Whole Foods Market locations:
-951 Bank St., Ottawa, ON
-1860 Bayview Ave., Toronto, ON
-301 Cornwall Rd., Oakville, ON
-155 Square One Dr., Mississauga, ON
- 4771 Yonge St., North York, ON
- 87 Avenue Rd., Toronto, ON
-3997 Highway 7, Markham, ON
|
Whole Foods Market
|
All Pasture Raised Marinated Steaks
|
Variable
|
None
|
All 'Packed On' dates from 2019.JN18 up to and including 2019.JL02
|
Sold at Whole Foods Market locations:
-951 Bank St., Ottawa, ON
-1860 Bayview Ave., Toronto, ON
-301 Cornwall Rd., Oakville, ON
-155 Square One Dr., Mississauga, ON
- 4771 Yonge St., North York, ON
- 87 Avenue Rd., Toronto, ON
-3997 Highway 7, Markham, ON
|
Whole Foods Market
|
All Pasture Raised Beef Meatballs/
Meatloaf
|
Variable
|
None
|
All 'Packed On' dates from 2019.JN25 up to and including 2019.JL09
|
Sold at Whole Foods Market locations:
-951 Bank St., Ottawa, ON
-1860 Bayview Ave., Toronto, ON
-301 Cornwall Rd., Oakville, ON
-155 Square One Dr., Mississauga, ON
- 4771 Yonge St., North York, ON
- 87 Avenue Rd., Toronto, ON
-3997 Highway 7, Markham, ON
|
Whole Foods Market
|
All Pasture Raised Stir-Fry's
|
Variable
|
None
|
All 'Packed On' dates from 2019.JL02 up to and including 2019.JL16
|
Sold at Whole Foods Market locations:
-951 Bank St., Ottawa, ON
-1860 Bayview Ave., Toronto, ON
-301 Cornwall Rd., Oakville, ON
-155 Square One Dr., Mississauga, ON
- 4771 Yonge St., North York, ON
- 87 Avenue Rd., Toronto, ON
-3997 Highway 7, Markham, ON
|
Whole Foods Market
|
Pasture Raised Beef Oxtail
|
Variable
|
None
|
All 'Packed On' dates from 2019.JN25 up to and including 2019.JL23
|
Sold at Whole Foods Market locations:
-951 Bank St., Ottawa, ON
-1860 Bayview Ave., Toronto, ON
-301 Cornwall Rd., Oakville, ON
-155 Square One Dr., Mississauga, ON
- 4771 Yonge St., North York, ON
- 87 Avenue Rd., Toronto, ON
-3997 Highway 7, Markham, ON
What you should do
If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, call your doctor.
Check to see if you have the recalled products in your home or establishment. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased.
Food contaminated with E. coli O157:H7 may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Symptoms can include nausea, vomiting, mild to severe abdominal cramps and watery to bloody diarrhea. In severe cases of illness, some people may have seizures or strokes, need blood transfusions and kidney dialysis or live with permanent kidney damage. In severe cases of illness, people may die.
Background
This recall was triggered by the CFIA's inspection activities. The CFIA is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings.
The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled products from the marketplace.
Illnesses
There have been no reported illnesses associated with the consumption of these products.
SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)
For further information: Public enquiries and media: Public enquiries, Toll-free: 1-800-442-2342 (Canada and U.S.), Telephone: 1-613-773-2342 (local or international), Email: cfia.enquiries-demandederenseignements.acia@canada.ca; Media relations: Telephone: 613-773-6600, Email: cfia.media.acia@canada.ca
