Updated Food Recall Warning - Various raw beef and raw veal products recalled due to E. coli O157:H7

OTTAWA, Oct. 25, 2019 /CNW/ - The food recall warning issued on October 24, 2019 has been updated to include additional product information. This additional information was identified during the Canadian Food Inspection Agency's (CFIA) food safety investigation.

Industry is recalling various raw beef and raw veal products from the marketplace due to possible E. coli O157:H7 contamination. Consumers should not consume and distributors, retailers and food service establishments such as hotels, restaurants, cafeterias, hospitals and nursing homes should not sell or use the recalled products described below.

The following products have been sold as indicated in the table below.

Recalled products – Consumer

Brand Common Name Size UPC Codes on Product Additional Info / Distribution Boffo's Fine Foods Choice Veal Rack Frenched Variable (clerk served) None All units sold from July 5, 2019 up to and including July 19, 2019 Sold at Boffo's Fine Foods, 334 Kerr St., Oakville, ON Stock-In-Trade, Butcher & Kitchen Artisan Farms Beef Back Ribs Variable None All units sold from June 19, 2019 up to and including July 3, 2019 Sold at Stock-In-Trade, Butcher & Kitchen 1272 Danforth Ave, Toronto, ON Stock-In-Trade, Butcher & Kitchen Artisan Farms Flank Steaks Variable None All units sold from June 19, 2019 up to and including July 3, 2019 Sold at Stock-In-Trade, Butcher & Kitchen 1272 Danforth Ave, Toronto, ON Stock-In-Trade, Butcher & Kitchen Artisan Farms Bavette Variable None All units sold from June 19, 2019 up to and including July 3, 2019 Sold at Stock-In-Trade, Butcher & Kitchen 1272 Danforth Ave, Toronto, ON Stock-In-Trade, Butcher & Kitchen Artisan Farms Chuck Roll Variable None All units sold from June 19, 2019 up to and including July 3, 2019 Sold at Stock-In-Trade, Butcher & Kitchen 1272 Danforth Ave, Toronto, ON Stock-In-Trade, Butcher & Kitchen Artisan Farms Denver Steaks Variable None All units sold from June 19, 2019 up to and including July 3, 2019 Sold at Stock-In-Trade, Butcher & Kitchen 1272 Danforth Ave, Toronto, ON Stock-In-Trade, Butcher & Kitchen Artisan Farms Delmonico Variable None All units sold from June 19, 2019 up to and including July 3, 2019 Sold at Stock-In-Trade, Butcher & Kitchen 1272 Danforth Ave, Toronto, ON Stock-In-Trade, Butcher & Kitchen Artisan Farms Chuck Stew Variable None All units sold from June 19, 2019 up to and including July 3, 2019 Sold at Stock-In-Trade, Butcher & Kitchen 1272 Danforth Ave, Toronto, ON Stock-In-Trade, Butcher & Kitchen Artisan Farms Sierra Steak Variable None All units sold from June 19, 2019 up to and including July 3, 2019 Sold at Stock-In-Trade, Butcher & Kitchen 1272 Danforth Ave, Toronto, ON Stock-In-Trade, Butcher & Kitchen Artisan Farms Brisket Variable None All units sold from June 19, 2019 up to and including July 3, 2019 Sold at Stock-In-Trade, Butcher & Kitchen 1272 Danforth Ave, Toronto, ON Stock-In-Trade, Butcher & Kitchen Beef Burger Variable None All units sold from June 19, 2019 up to and including July 3, 2019 Sold at Stock-In-Trade, Butcher & Kitchen 1272 Danforth Ave, Toronto, ON None - Market Fresh Meat and Produce Beef Eye of Round Variable (clerk served) None All units sold from June 12, 2019 up to and including June 23, 2019 Sold at Market Fresh Meat and Produce Ltd., 10 Paisley St., Guelph None -Market Fresh Meat and Produce Beef Stir- Fry Variable (clerk served) None All units sold from June 12, 2019 up to and including June 23, 2019 Sold at Market Fresh Meat and Produce Ltd., 10 Paisley St., Guelph None - Bauer Butcher Veal Chop Variable (clerk served) None All units sold from July 12, 2019 up to and including July 26, 2019 Sold at Bauer Butcher, 150 Caroline St. South, Waterloo, ON None - Bauer Butcher Ground Veal Variable (clerk served) None All units sold from July 12, 2019 up to and including July 26, 2019 Sold at Bauer Butcher, 150 Caroline St. South, Waterloo, ON One Fine Food Veal Rib Chops Variable Starting with 201102 All units sold from June 13, 2019 to June 28, 2019 Sold at One Fine Food, 800 Erskine Avenue, Peterborough ON

Recalled products – Hotels, Restaurants and Institutions

Brand Common Name Size UPC Codes on Product Additional Info / Distribution Leavoy Rowe Beef Co. Veal Rack Chops Frenched, Bone-In Variable None All units sold from June 5, 2019 up to and including August 22, 2019 Ontario Leavoy Rowe Beef Co. G.F. Veal Rack Frenched Variable None All units sold from June 5, 2019 up to and including August 22, 2019 Ontario Leavoy Rowe Beef Co. Veal Shank Bone In Ossobucco Style Variable None All units sold from December 3, 2018 up to and including December 6, 2018 Ontario Leavoy Rowe Beef Co. Sliced Beef Liver Variable None All units sold from June 6, 2019 up to and including September 11, 2019 Ontario Leavoy Rowe Beef Co. Beef Liver S & D Variable None All units sold from June 26, 2019 up to and including September 11, 2019 Ontario Leavoy Rowe Beef Co. Veal Ribeye Variable None All units sold from June 5, 2019 up to and including August 22, 2019 Ontario

What you should do

If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, call your doctor.

Check to see if you have the recalled products in your home or establishment. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased.

Food contaminated with E. coli O157:H7 may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Symptoms can include nausea, vomiting, mild to severe abdominal cramps and watery to bloody diarrhea. In severe cases of illness, some people may have seizures or strokes, need blood transfusions and kidney dialysis or live with permanent kidney damage. In severe cases of illness, people may die.

Background

This recall was triggered by the CFIA's inspection activities. The CFIA is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled products from the marketplace.

Illnesses

There have been no reported illnesses associated with the consumption of these products.

SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)

For further information: Public enquiries and media : Public enquiries, Toll-free: 1-800-442-2342 (Canada and U.S.), Telephone: 1-613-773-2342 (local or international), Email: cfia.enquiries-demandederenseignements.acia@canada.ca; Media relations, Telephone: 613-773-6600, Email: cfia.media.acia@canada.ca

Related Links

http://www.inspection.gc.ca

