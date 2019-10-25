Updated Food Recall Warning - Various raw beef and raw veal products recalled due to E. coli O157:H7 Français
OTTAWA, Oct. 25, 2019 /CNW/ - The food recall warning issued on October 24, 2019 has been updated to include additional product information. This additional information was identified during the Canadian Food Inspection Agency's (CFIA) food safety investigation.
Industry is recalling various raw beef and raw veal products from the marketplace due to possible E. coli O157:H7 contamination. Consumers should not consume and distributors, retailers and food service establishments such as hotels, restaurants, cafeterias, hospitals and nursing homes should not sell or use the recalled products described below.
The following products have been sold as indicated in the table below.
Recalled products – Consumer
|
Brand
|
Common Name
|
Size
|
UPC
|
Codes on Product
|
Additional Info / Distribution
|
Boffo's Fine Foods
|
Choice Veal Rack Frenched
|
Variable (clerk served)
|
None
|
All units sold from July 5, 2019 up to and including July 19, 2019
|
Sold at Boffo's Fine Foods, 334 Kerr St., Oakville, ON
|
Stock-In-Trade, Butcher & Kitchen
|
Artisan Farms Beef Back Ribs
|
Variable
|
None
|
All units sold from June 19, 2019 up to and including July 3, 2019
|
Sold at Stock-In-Trade, Butcher & Kitchen 1272 Danforth Ave, Toronto, ON
|
Stock-In-Trade, Butcher & Kitchen
|
Artisan Farms Flank Steaks
|
Variable
|
None
|
All units sold from June 19, 2019 up to and including July 3, 2019
|
Sold at Stock-In-Trade, Butcher & Kitchen 1272 Danforth Ave, Toronto, ON
|
Stock-In-Trade, Butcher & Kitchen
|
Artisan Farms Bavette
|
Variable
|
None
|
All units sold from June 19, 2019 up to and including July 3, 2019
|
Sold at Stock-In-Trade, Butcher & Kitchen 1272 Danforth Ave, Toronto, ON
|
Stock-In-Trade, Butcher & Kitchen
|
Artisan Farms Chuck Roll
|
Variable
|
None
|
All units sold from June 19, 2019 up to and including July 3, 2019
|
Sold at Stock-In-Trade, Butcher & Kitchen 1272 Danforth Ave, Toronto, ON
|
Stock-In-Trade, Butcher & Kitchen
|
Artisan Farms Denver Steaks
|
Variable
|
None
|
All units sold from June 19, 2019 up to and including July 3, 2019
|
Sold at Stock-In-Trade, Butcher & Kitchen 1272 Danforth Ave, Toronto, ON
|
Stock-In-Trade, Butcher & Kitchen
|
Artisan Farms Delmonico
|
Variable
|
None
|
All units sold from June 19, 2019 up to and including July 3, 2019
|
Sold at Stock-In-Trade, Butcher & Kitchen 1272 Danforth Ave, Toronto, ON
|
Stock-In-Trade, Butcher & Kitchen
|
Artisan Farms Chuck Stew
|
Variable
|
None
|
All units sold from June 19, 2019 up to and including July 3, 2019
|
Sold at Stock-In-Trade, Butcher & Kitchen 1272 Danforth Ave, Toronto, ON
|
Stock-In-Trade, Butcher & Kitchen
|
Artisan Farms Sierra Steak
|
Variable
|
None
|
All units sold from June 19, 2019 up to and including July 3, 2019
|
Sold at Stock-In-Trade, Butcher & Kitchen 1272 Danforth Ave, Toronto, ON
|
Stock-In-Trade, Butcher & Kitchen
|
Artisan Farms Brisket
|
Variable
|
None
|
All units sold from June 19, 2019 up to and including July 3, 2019
|
Sold at Stock-In-Trade, Butcher & Kitchen 1272 Danforth Ave, Toronto, ON
|
Stock-In-Trade, Butcher & Kitchen
|
Beef Burger
|
Variable
|
None
|
All units sold from June 19, 2019 up to and including July 3, 2019
|
Sold at Stock-In-Trade, Butcher & Kitchen 1272 Danforth Ave, Toronto, ON
|
None - Market Fresh Meat and Produce
|
Beef Eye of Round
|
Variable (clerk served)
|
None
|
All units sold from June 12, 2019 up to and including June 23, 2019
|
Sold at Market Fresh Meat and Produce Ltd., 10 Paisley St., Guelph
|
None -Market Fresh Meat and Produce
|
Beef Stir- Fry
|
Variable (clerk served)
|
None
|
All units sold from June 12, 2019 up to and including June 23, 2019
|
Sold at Market Fresh Meat and Produce Ltd., 10 Paisley St., Guelph
|
None - Bauer Butcher
|
Veal Chop
|
Variable (clerk served)
|
None
|
All units sold from July 12, 2019 up to and including July 26, 2019
|
Sold at Bauer Butcher, 150 Caroline St. South, Waterloo, ON
|
None - Bauer Butcher
|
Ground Veal
|
Variable (clerk served)
|
None
|
All units sold from July 12, 2019 up to and including July 26, 2019
|
Sold at Bauer Butcher, 150 Caroline St. South, Waterloo, ON
|
One Fine Food
|
Veal Rib Chops
|
Variable
|
Starting with 201102
|
All units sold from June 13, 2019 to June 28, 2019
|
Sold at One Fine Food, 800 Erskine Avenue, Peterborough ON
Recalled products – Hotels, Restaurants and Institutions
|
Brand
|
Common Name
|
Size
|
UPC
|
Codes on Product
|
Additional Info / Distribution
|
Leavoy Rowe Beef Co.
|
Veal Rack Chops Frenched, Bone-In
|
Variable
|
None
|
All units sold from June 5, 2019 up to and including August 22, 2019
|
Ontario
|
Leavoy Rowe Beef Co.
|
G.F. Veal Rack Frenched
|
Variable
|
None
|
All units sold from June 5, 2019 up to and including August 22, 2019
|
Ontario
|
Leavoy Rowe Beef Co.
|
Veal Shank Bone In Ossobucco Style
|
Variable
|
None
|
All units sold from December 3, 2018 up to and including December 6, 2018
|
Ontario
|
Leavoy Rowe Beef Co.
|
Sliced Beef Liver
|
Variable
|
None
|
All units sold from June 6, 2019 up to and including September 11, 2019
|
Ontario
|
Leavoy Rowe Beef Co.
|
Beef Liver S & D
|
Variable
|
None
|
All units sold from June 26, 2019 up to and including September 11, 2019
|
Ontario
|
Leavoy Rowe Beef Co.
|
Veal Ribeye
|
Variable
|
None
|
All units sold from June 5, 2019 up to and including August 22, 2019
|
Ontario
What you should do
If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, call your doctor.
Check to see if you have the recalled products in your home or establishment. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased.
Food contaminated with E. coli O157:H7 may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Symptoms can include nausea, vomiting, mild to severe abdominal cramps and watery to bloody diarrhea. In severe cases of illness, some people may have seizures or strokes, need blood transfusions and kidney dialysis or live with permanent kidney damage. In severe cases of illness, people may die.
Background
This recall was triggered by the CFIA's inspection activities. The CFIA is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings.
The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled products from the marketplace.
Illnesses
There have been no reported illnesses associated with the consumption of these products.
