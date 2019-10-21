Updated Food Recall Warning - Various raw beef and raw veal products recalled due to E. coli O157:H7

OTTAWA, Oct. 21, 2019 /CNW/ - The food recall warning issued on October 19, 2019 has been updated to include additional product information. This additional information was identified during the Canadian Food Inspection Agency's (CFIA) food safety investigation.

Industry is recalling various raw beef and raw veal products from the marketplace due to possible E. coli O157:H7 contamination. Consumers should not consume and distributors, retailers and food service establishments such as hotels, restaurants, cafeterias, hospitals and nursing homes should not sell or use the recalled products described below.

The following products have been sold as indicated in the table below.

Recalled products – Consumer

Brand Common Name Size UPC Codes on Product Additional Info / Distribution None –

(Cliffside

Meats) Bnls Beef Blade

Roast Variable

(sold

clerk-

served) None Sold between

June 3, 2019 and June

17, 2019 Sold at Cliffside Meats, 2476

Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON None –

(Cliffside

Meats) Bnls Beef

Striploin Prime Variable

(sold

clerk-

served) None Sold between

Nov 19, 2018 and Dec

3, 2018 Sold at Cliffside Meats, 2476

Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON None –

(Cliffside

Meats) Bnls Beef

Bottom Butt Variable

(sold

clerk-

served) None Sold between Nov

19, 2018 and Dec

3, 2018 Sold at Cliffside Meats, 2476

Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON None –

(Cliffside

Meats) Bnls Beef Cap

Meat Variable

(sold

clerk-

served) None Sold between Nov

19, 2018 and Dec

3, 2018 Sold at Cliffside Meats, 2476

Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON None –

(Cliffside

Meats) Select Angus

Capless Ribs Variable

(sold

clerk-

served) None Sold between Nov

20, 2018 and Dec

4, 2018 Sold at Cliffside Meats, 2476

Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON None –

(Cliffside

Meats) Select Angus

Beef Striploins Variable

(sold

clerk-

served) None Sold between Nov

20, 2018 and Dec

7, 2018 Sold at Cliffside Meats, 2476

Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON None –

(Cliffside

Meats) Bnls Beef

Brisket Points Variable

(sold

clerk-

served) None Sold between Nov

20, 2019 and Dec

12, 2018 Sold at Cliffside Meats, 2476

Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON Starsky Bnls Beef

Brisket Variable

(sold

clerk-

served) Starting

with

0202164 All Best Before

dates from June 25

up to July 9, 2019

inclusive Sold at Starsky Fine Foods,

3115 Dundas St W.,

Mississauga, ON Starsky Lean Ground

Beef Variable

(sold

clerk-

served) Starting

with 0202025 All Best Before

dates from June 25

up to July 9,

2019 inclusive Sold at Starsky Fine Foods,

3115 Dundas St W.,

Mississauga, ON

What you should do

If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, call your doctor.

Check to see if you have the recalled products in your home or establishment. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased.

Food contaminated with E. coli O157:H7 may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Symptoms can include nausea, vomiting, mild to severe abdominal cramps and watery to bloody diarrhea. In severe cases of illness, some people may have seizures or strokes, need blood transfusions and kidney dialysis or live with permanent kidney damage. In severe cases of illness, people may die.

Background

This recall was triggered by the CFIA's inspection activities. The CFIA is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled products from the marketplace.

Illnesses

There have been no reported illnesses associated with the consumption of these products.

SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)

For further information: Public enquiries and media, Public enquiries, Toll-free: 1-800-442-2342 (Canada and U.S.), Telephone: 1-613-773-2342 (local or international), Email: cfia.enquiries-demandederenseignements.acia@canada.ca; Media relations, Telephone: 613-773-6600, Email: cfia.media.acia@canada.ca

