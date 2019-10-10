Updated Food Recall Warning - Various Gordon Choice brand frozen, diced chicken products recalled due to Listeria monocytogenes
Oct 10, 2019, 23:39 ET
OTTAWA, Oct. 10, 2019 /CNW/ - The food recall warning issued on October 9, 2019 has been updated to include additional product and distribution information. This additional information was identified during the Canadian Food Inspection Agency's (CFIA) food safety investigation.
Gordon Food Service is recalling various Gordon Choice brand frozen, diced chicken products from the marketplace due to possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination. Consumers should not consume and distributors, retailers and food service establishments such as hotels, restaurants, cafeterias, hospitals and nursing homes should not sell or use the recalled products described below. If you have received the recalled products and have further transformed or repackaged them, you are advised to contact the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA).
The following products have been sold nationally:
Recalled products
|
Brand
|
Common Name
|
Size
|
UPC
|
Codes on Product
|
Additional Info / Distribution
|
Gordon Choice
|
Diced Chicken Meat 13mm (1/2") 100% White
|
4.54 Kg
|
00620868883098
|
01/22/19
|
GFS Item # 1055841
National
|
Gordon Choice
|
Diced Chicken Meat 13mm (1/2") 60% White/40% Dark
|
4.54 Kg
|
00620868686262
|
01/23/19
|
GFS Item # 2610248
National
|
Gordon Choice
|
Pulled White Meat
|
4.54 Kg
|
00620868880684
|
01/25/19
|
GFS Item #
6810248
National
|
Gordon Choice
|
Diced Chicken White (3/4")
|
4.54 Kg
|
00620868880677
|
01/24/19
|
Item #
1636159
National
|
Gordon Choice
|
Diced Chicken Meat Diced (3/4") Prprtn
|
4.54 Kg
|
00620868686293
|
01/30/19
|
GFS Item #
2910248
National
|
Gordon Choice
|
Diced Chicken Meat 19mm (3/4") Mostly Dark
|
4.54 Kg
|
00620868882060
|
02/05/19
|
GFS Item #
6552005
National
|
Gordon Choice
|
Diced Chicken Meat 13mm (1/2") 80% Dark 20% White
|
4.54 Kg
|
00620868882046
|
01/24/19
|
GFS Item #
6552205
National
|
Gordon Choice
|
Diced Chicken Meat 19mm (3/4") 60% Dark 40% White
|
4.54 Kg
|
00620868882053
|
02/11/19
|
GFS Item #
6552405
National
|
Gordon Choice
|
Diced Chicken Meat 13mm (1/2") 60% Dark 40% White
|
4.54 Kg
|
00620868882039
|
01/24/19
|
GFS Item #
6552605
National
What you should do
If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, call your doctor.
Check to see if you have the recalled products in your home or establishment. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased.
Food contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Symptoms can include vomiting, nausea, persistent fever, muscle aches, severe headache and neck stiffness. Pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems are particularly at risk. Although infected pregnant women may experience only mild, flu-like symptoms, the infection can lead to premature delivery, infection of the newborn or even stillbirth. In severe cases of illness, people may die.
Background
This recall was triggered by the CFIA's surveillance activities following an investigation into a foodborne illness outbreak. The CFIA is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings.
The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled products from the marketplace.
Illnesses
Imported diced chicken has been associated with an outbreak investigation, however, at this time, there have been no confirmed illnesses associated with the products identified in this Food Recall Warning.
SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)
