Updated Food Recall Warning - Various fresh-cut vegetable products recalled due to Listeria monocytogenes

OTTAWA, Nov. 6, 2019 /CNW/ - The food recall warning issued on November 3, 2019 has been updated to include additional product information. This additional information was identified during the Canadian Food Inspection Agency's (CFIA) food safety investigation.

Industry is recalling various fresh-cut vegetable products from the marketplace due to possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination. Distributors, retailers, and food service establishments such as hotels, restaurants, cafeterias, hospitals and nursing homes should not sell or use the recalled product described below.

The following product may have been sold nationally.

Recalled product

Brand Product Size UPC Codes Mann Packing Co., Inc. Veggie Power Blend 4 x 32 oz None All units sold up to and including November 6, 2019

What you should do

If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, call your doctor.

Check to see if you have the recalled product in your establishment. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased.

Food contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Symptoms can include vomiting, nausea, persistent fever, muscle aches, severe headache and neck stiffness. Pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems are particularly at risk. Although infected pregnant women may experience only mild, flu-like symptoms, the infection can lead to premature delivery, infection of the newborn or even stillbirth. In severe cases of illness, people may die.

Background

This recall was triggered by CFIA test results. The CFIA is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled product from the marketplace.

Illnesses

There have been no reported illnesses associated with the consumption of these products.

