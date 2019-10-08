Updated Food Recall Warning - Ryding-Regency Meat Packers Ltd. brand raw beef products recalled due to E. coli O157:H7

OTTAWA, Oct. 8, 2019 /CNW/ - The food recall warning issued on October 4, 2019 has been updated to include additional product information. This additional information was identified during the Canadian Food Inspection Agency's (CFIA) food safety investigation.

Ryding-Regency Meat Packers Ltd. (EST. 99) is recalling Ryding-Regency Meat Packers Ltd. brand raw beef products from the marketplace due to possible E. coli O157:H7 contamination. Food service establishments, retailers, distributors and manufacturers should not serve, use, or sell the recalled products described below.

The following products may have been sold nationally.

Recalled products

Brand Product Size UPC Codes Product

number Ryding-Regency Meat Packers Ltd. BONELESS BEEF CHUCK 85 Variable None Packed

19/05/30 1522000 Ryding-Regency Meat Packers Ltd. BNLS BEEF STRIPLOIN Variable None Packed

19/05/27 1561511 Ryding-Regency Meat Packers Ltd. BNLS BEEF BUTT TENDERLOIN Variable None Packed

19/05/27 1563511 Ryding-Regency Meat Packers Ltd. BNLS BEEF BUTT TENDERLOIN Variable None Packed

19/05/27 1863511 Ryding-Regency Meat Packers Ltd. HALAL BEEF BRISKET Variable None Packed

19/05/27 1942000 Ryding-Regency Meat Packers Ltd. CHUCK FLAP TAILS Variable None Packed

19/05/27 8023200 Ryding-Regency Meat Packers Ltd. BNLS BEEF EYE OF ROUND Variable None Packed

18/11/16 8051900 Ryding-Regency Meat Packers Ltd. BEEF CLOD HEART Variable None Packed

19/05/30 8322300 Ryding-Regency Meat Packers Ltd. BEEF CAPLESS RIBS (2x2) Variable None Packed

19/05/27 8331500 Ryding-Regency Meat Packers Ltd. BNLS BEEF BRISKET POINTS Variable None Packed

19/05/27 8642000 Ryding-Regency Meat Packers Ltd. BNLS BEEF TOP SIRLOIN BUTT Variable None Packed

19/05/27 8662000 Ryding-Regency Meat Packers Ltd. BONELESS BEEF CHUCK 85 Variable None Packed

19/05/27 9022000

What you should do

Check to see if you have the recalled products in your establishment. Recalled products should be returned to the location where they were purchased. If you have received the recalled products and have further transformed the recalled products, you are advised to contact the CFIA.

Food contaminated with E. coli O157:H7 may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Symptoms can include nausea, vomiting, mild to severe abdominal cramps and watery to bloody diarrhea. In severe cases of illness, some people may have seizures or strokes, need blood transfusions and kidney dialysis or live with permanent kidney damage. In severe cases of illness, people may die.

Background

This recall was triggered by the CFIA's inspection activities. The CFIA is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled products from the marketplace.

Illnesses

There have been no reported illnesses associated with the consumption of these products.

