Updated Food Recall Warning - Ryding-Regency Meat Packers Ltd. brand raw beef products recalled due to E. coli O157:H7

Oct 04, 2019, 18:31 ET

OTTAWA, Oct. 4, 2019 /CNW/ - The food recall warning issued on October 3, 2019 has been updated to include additional product information. This additional information was identified during the Canadian Food Inspection Agency's (CFIA) food safety investigation.

St. Ann's Foods Inc./Ryding-Regency Meat Packers Ltd. (EST. 639) is recalling Ryding-Regency Meat Packers Ltd. brand raw beef products from the marketplace due to possible E. coli O157:H7 contamination. Food service establishments, retailers, distributors and manufacturers should not serve, use, or sell the recalled products described below.

The following products may have been sold nationally.

Recalled products

Brand

Product

Size

UPC

Codes

Product
number

Ryding-Regency
Meat Packers Ltd.

BNLS ANGUS BEEF CHUCK 85

Variable

None

Packed
19/06/11

3022050

Ryding-Regency
Meat Packers Ltd.

BNLS ANGUS BEEF CHUCK 85

Variable

None

Packed
19/06/11

3022055

Ryding-Regency
Meat Packers Ltd.

BNLS BEEF CLOD

Variable

None

Packed
19/06/11

3022550

Ryding-Regency
Meat Packers Ltd.

ANGUS BEEF PECTORAL MEAT

Variable

None

Packed
19/06/11

3022750

Ryding-Regency
Meat Packers Ltd.

BNLS BEEF BLADE ROAST

Variable

None

Packed
19/06/11

3023050

Ryding-Regency
Meat Packers Ltd.

BNLS ANGUS BEEF CHUCK EYE
FLAP

Variable

None

Packed
19/06/11

3023250

Ryding-Regency
Meat Packers Ltd.

BNLS BEEF BLADE ROUND

Variable

None

Packed
19/06/11

3023550

Ryding-Regency
Meat Packers Ltd.

BEEF CHUCK SHORT RIB

Variable

None

Packed
19/06/11

3023750

Ryding-Regency
Meat Packers Ltd.

BEEF SHOULDER CLODS FLAT
IRON

Variable

None

Packed
19/06/11

3023850

Ryding-Regency
Meat Packers Ltd.

BEEF PETITE TENDER

Variable

None

Packed
19/06/11

3024550

Ryding-Regency
Meat Packers Ltd.

BEEF RIBEYES LIPON 2X2

Variable

None

Packed
19/06/11

3032250

Ryding-Regency
Meat Packers Ltd.

BEEF BACK RIBS

Variable

None

Packed
19/06/11

3033250

Ryding-Regency
Meat Packers Ltd.

BNLS BEEF BRISKET POINT

Variable

None

Packed
19/06/11

3042050

Ryding-Regency
Meat Packers Ltd.

BEEF BRISKET SHORT RIBS

Variable

None

Packed
19/06/11

3042550

Ryding-Regency
Meat Packers Ltd.

BNLS BEEF NAVELS

Variable

None

Packed
19/06/11

3042850

Ryding-Regency
Meat Packers Ltd.

OUTSIDE BEEF SKIRT STEAKS

Variable

None

Packed
19/06/11

3043150

Ryding-Regency
Meat Packers Ltd.

INSIDE BEEF SKIRT STEAKS

Variable

None

Packed
19/06/11

3043250

Ryding-Regency
Meat Packers Ltd.

BNLS BEEF FLANK STEAKS

Variable

None

Packed
19/06/11

3045050

Ryding-Regency
Meat Packers Ltd.

BNLS ANGUS BEEF TRIM 50

Variable

None

Packed
19/06/11

3047050

Ryding-Regency
Meat Packers Ltd.

ANGUS BNLS BEEF TRIM 65

Variable

None

Packed
19/06/11

3047450

Ryding-Regency
Meat Packers Ltd.

BNLS ANGUS BEEF TRIM 65

Variable

None

Packed
19/06/11

3047550

Ryding-Regency
Meat Packers Ltd.

BNLS BEEF INSIDE (DENUDED)

Variable

None

Packed
19/06/11

3051750

Ryding-Regency
Meat Packers Ltd.

BNLS BEEF OUTSIDE FLATS

Variable

None

Packed
19/06/11

3051850

Ryding-Regency
Meat Packers Ltd.

BNLS BEEF EYE OF ROUND

Variable

None

Packed
19/06/11

3051950

Ryding-Regency
Meat Packers Ltd.

BNLS BEEF SIRLOIN TIPS

Variable

None

Packed
19/06/11

3053050

Ryding-Regency
Meat Packers Ltd.

BNLS BEEF STRIPLOINS

Variable

None

Packed
19/06/11

3061550

Ryding-Regency
Meat Packers Ltd.

BNLS BEEF TOP BUTT

Variable

None

Packed
19/06/11

3062050

Ryding-Regency
Meat Packers Ltd.

BNLS BEEF BOTTOM BUTT

Variable

None

Packed
19/06/11

3062650

Ryding-Regency
Meat Packers Ltd.

BNLS BEEF TENDERLOINS

Variable

None

Packed
19/06/11

3063050

Ryding-Regency
Meat Packers Ltd.

BLS BEEF FLANK MEAT

Variable

None

Packed
19/06/11

3065050

Ryding-Regency
Meat Packers Ltd.

BONELESS BEEF TRIM 85

Variable

None

Packed
19/06/11

3922050

Ryding-Regency
Meat Packers Ltd.

BONELESS BEEF CHUCK 85

Variable

None

Packed
19/06/11

5922050

Ryding-Regency
Meat Packers Ltd.

BNLS BEEF FRONT SHANK

Variable

None

Packed

19/06/12

8045550

Ryding-Regency
Meat Packers Ltd.

BNLS BEEF HIND SHANK (HEEL)

Variable

None

Packed

19/06/12

8045650

Ryding-Regency
Meat Packers Ltd.

BEEF BONES

Variable

None

Packed
19/06/11

9049550

What you should do

Check to see if you have the recalled products in your establishment. Recalled products should be returned to the location where they were purchased. If you have received the recalled products and have further transformed the recalled products, you are advised to contact the CFIA.

Food contaminated with E. coli O157:H7 may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Symptoms can include nausea, vomiting, mild to severe abdominal cramps and watery to bloody diarrhea. In severe cases of illness, some people may have seizures or strokes, need blood transfusions and kidney dialysis or live with permanent kidney damage. In severe cases of illness, people may die.

Background

This recall was triggered by the CFIA's inspection activities. The CFIA is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled products from the marketplace.

Illnesses

There have been no reported illnesses associated with the consumption of these products.

SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)

For further information: Public enquiries and media, Company information, Ryding-Regency Meat Packers Ltd.: 416-767-3222; Public enquiries, Toll-free: 1-800-442-2342 (Canada and U.S.), Telephone: 1-613-773-2342 (local or international), Email: cfia.enquiries-demandederenseignements.acia@canada.ca; Media relations, Telephone: 613-773-6600, Email: cfia.media.acia@canada.ca

