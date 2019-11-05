Updated Food Recall Warning - Ready-to-Eat Filicetti brand Dry Cured Italian Style Sausage (Hot) recalled due to Salmonella

Product photo is available: https://inspection.gc.ca/about-the-cfia/newsroom/food-recall-warnings/complete-listing/2019-11-05/eng/1572977804354/1572977810433

OTTAWA, Nov. 5, 2019 /CNW/ - The food recall warning issued on October 17, 2019 has been updated to include additional product information. This additional information was identified during the Canadian Food Inspection Agency's (CFIA) food safety investigation.

Filicetti Foods Inc. is recalling Filicetti brand Dry Cured Italian Style Sausage (hot) from the marketplace due to possible Salmonella contamination. Consumers should not consume the recalled product described below.

The following product has been sold in British Columbia, Ontario and Quebec.

Recalled product

Brand Product Size UPC Codes Filicetti Dry Cured Italian Style Sausage (Hot ) Variable None 610

What you should do

If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, call your doctor.

Check to see if you have the recalled product in your home. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased.

Food contaminated with Salmonella may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Young children, pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems may contract serious and sometimes deadly infections. Healthy people may experience short-term symptoms such as fever, headache, vomiting, nausea, abdominal cramps and diarrhea. Long-term complications may include severe arthritis.

Background

This recall was triggered by CFIA food sampling activities following an investigation into a foodborne illness outbreak. The CFIA is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled product from the marketplace.

Illnesses

The Public Health Agency of Canada is investigating an outbreak of human illness. Please refer to the Public Health Notice https://www.canada.ca/en/public-health/services/public-health-notices/2019/outbreak-salmonella-sausages.html for further details on this active outbreak investigation.

