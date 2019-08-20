Updated Food Recall Warning - Grained Salmon Caviar recalled due to potential presence of dangerous bacteria

Product photos are available: http://inspection.gc.ca/eng/1566336100755/1566336101380

OTTAWA, Aug. 20, 2019 /CNW/ - The food recall warning issued on August 14, 2019 has been updated to include additional product information. This additional information was identified during the Canadian Food Inspection Agency's (CFIA) food safety investigation.

Kananaskistrade is recalling Grained Salmon Caviar from the marketplace because it may permit the growth of Clostridium botulinum. Consumers should not consume the recalled product described below.

The following product has been sold in Ontario and may have been distributed in other provinces and territories.

Recalled product

Brand Product Size UPC Codes N/A (Cyrillic characters only) Grained Salmon Caviar 95 g 8 85202 00044 3 All units sold up to and including August 20, 2019

What you should do

If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, call your doctor.

Check to see if you have recalled products in your home. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased.

Food contaminated with Clostridium botulinum toxin may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick.

Symptoms in adults can include facial paralysis or loss of facial expression, unreactive or fixed pupils, difficulty swallowing, drooping eyelids, blurred or double vision, difficulty speaking or including slurred speech, and a change in sound of voice, including hoarseness.

Symptoms of foodborne botulism in children can include difficulty swallowing, slurred speech, generalized weakness and paralysis. In all cases, botulism does not cause a fever. In severe cases of illness, people may die.

Background

This recall was triggered by CFIA test results. The CFIA is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing recalled product from the marketplace.

Illnesses

There have been no reported illnesses associated with the consumption of this product.

