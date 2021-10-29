Updated Food Recall Warning - Dorsey brand, MVP brand, Pier-C brand, and Riga Farms brand Onions, Product of Mexico recalled due to Salmonella
Oct 29, 2021, 01:18 ET
OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 29, 2021 /CNW/ - The food recall warning issued on October 27, 2021 has been updated to include additional product information. This additional information was identified during the Canadian Food Inspection Agency's (CFIA) food safety investigation.
Industry is recalling Dorsey brand, MVP brand, Pier-C brand, and Riga Farms brand Onions, Product of Mexico from the marketplace due to possible Salmonella contamination. Consumers should not consume the recalled products described below or foods containing these raw onions. Retailers, distributors, manufacturers, and food service establishments such as hotels, restaurants, cafeterias, hospitals, and nursing homes should not serve, use, or sell the recalled products described below.
The following products have been sold in Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and may have been distributed in other provinces and territories.
These products may also have been sold in bulk or in smaller packages with or without a label and may not bear the same brand or product names as described below. The CFIA will continue its investigation into other possible importers and additional recalls may follow.
Recalled products
|
Brand
|
Product
|
Size
|
UPC
|
Codes
|
Additional
|
Dorsey
|
Yellow Onions
|
Mesh sacks:
10 lb / 4.54 kg
|
0 33383 45093 3
|
None - all products sold between July 7, 2021 and October 28, 2021, inclusively.
|
Product of Mexico
|
MVP
|
Yellow Onions
|
50 lb / 22.7 kg
|
None
|
DN607
DP050
DP387
|
Produce of Mexico
|
Pier-C
|
White Onions
|
2 lb / 0.907 kg
|
0 33383 60051 2
|
DP006 Pack date: 072221;
DP208 Pack date: 072821;
DP481 Pack date: 080621;
DP683 Pack date: 081621;
|
Product of Mexico
|
Pier-C
|
White Onions
|
25 lb
|
None
|
DP331 Pack date: 080221;
DP366 Pack date: 080321;
DP448 Pack date: 080521;
DP516 Pack date: 080921;
DP567 Pack date: 081121;
DP597 Pack date: 081221;
DP681 Pack date: 081621;
|
Product of Mexico
|
Pier-C
|
Yellow Onions
|
25 lb
|
None
|
DP058 Pack date: 072321;
DP253 Pack date: 072921;
DP259 Pack date: 072921;
|
Product of Mexico
|
Pier-C
|
Yellow Onions
|
40 lb /18.15 kg
|
None
|
DP059 Pack date: 072321;
DP144 Pack date: 072721;
DP188 Pack date: 072821;
DP254 Pack date: 072921;
|
Product of Mexico
|
Riga Farms
|
Yellow Onions
|
3 lbs / 1.36 kg
|
0 33383 60002 4
|
321621
323521
324221
|
Product is labelled as Product of USA, although the onions are Product of Mexico
What you should do
If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, call your doctor.
Check to see if you have the recalled products in your home or establishment. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased. If you are unsure of the identity of the onions in your possession, check with your place of purchase.
Food contaminated with Salmonella may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Young children, pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems may contract serious and sometimes deadly infections. Healthy people may experience short-term symptoms such as fever, headache, vomiting, nausea, abdominal cramps and diarrhea. Long-term complications may include severe arthritis.
Background
This recall was triggered by recalls in another country by Prosource Produce LLC of Hailey, Idaho and by Keeler Family Farms of Deming, NM. The CFIA is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings.
The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled products from the marketplace.
Illnesses
There have been no reported illnesses in Canada associated with the consumption of these products.
SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)
For further information: Public enquiries and media: Public enquiries, Toll-free: 1-800-442-2342 (Canada and U.S.), Telephone: 1-613-773-2342 (local or international), Email: [email protected]; Media relations, Telephone: 613-773-6600, Email: [email protected]
