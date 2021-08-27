Updated Food Recall Warning - Curation Foods brand Kale Salad Blends and Eat Smart brand Chopped Salad Kits recalled due to Listeria monocytogenes Français

Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)

Aug 27, 2021, 02:18 ET

Product photos are available at: https://bit.ly/3yl6X30 

OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 27, 2021 /CNW/ - The food recall warning issued on August 24, 2021 has been updated to include additional product information. This additional information was identified during the Canadian Food Inspection Agency's (CFIA) food safety investigation.

Curation Foods is recalling Curation Foods brand Kale Salad Blends and Eat Smart brand Chopped Salad Kits from the marketplace due to possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination. Consumers should not consume and distributors, retailers and food service establishments such as hotels, restaurants, cafeterias, hospitals and nursing homes should not sell or use the recalled products described below.

The following products have been sold in Ontario and may have been distributed in other provinces or territories.

Recalled products

Brand

Product

Size

UPC

Codes

Curation Foods

Kale Salad Blend (unlabeled)

907 g

To be determined

2 0 B 221

Curation Foods

Kale Salad Blend (unlabeled)

907 g

To be determined

AUG 24 2021

2021 AU 24

2 0 B 221

Eat Smart

Chili-Lime Crunch
(Croquante chili et lime)
Chopped Salad Kit

283 g

To be determined

AUG 24 2021

2021 AU 24

2 0 B 221

Eat Smart

Homestyle Ranch (Ranch
comme à la maison)
Chopped Salad Kit

283 g

To be determined

AUG 24 2021

2021 AU 24

2 0 A 221

Eat Smart

Hot Honey (Miel épicé)
Chopped Salad Kit

311 g

To be determined

AUG 24 2021

2021 AU 24

2 0 A 221

Eat Smart

Mexican Fiesta (Fiesta
Mexicaine) Chopped Salad
Kit

283 g

To be determined

AUG 24 2021

2021 AU 24

2 0 A 221

Eat Smart

Salt & Vinegar (Sel et
vinaigre) Chopped Salad Kit

283 g

To be determined

AUG 24 2021

2021 AU 24

2 0 A 221

Eat Smart

Southwest (Sud-ouest)
Chopped Salad Kit

283 g

To be determined

AUG 24 2021

2021 AU 24

2 0 A 221

Eat Smart

Sweet Kale (Chou frisé
doux) Chopped Salad Kit

567 g

To be determined

AUG 24 2021

2021 AU 24

2 0 B 221

What you should do

If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, call your doctor.

Check to see if you have recalled products in your home or establishment. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased.

Food contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Symptoms can include vomiting, nausea, persistent fever, muscle aches, severe headache and neck stiffness. Pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems are particularly at risk. Although infected pregnant women may experience only mild, flu-like symptoms, the infection can lead to premature delivery, infection of the newborn or even stillbirth. In severe cases of illness, people may die.

Background

This recall was triggered by CFIA test results. The CFIA is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled products from the marketplace.

Illnesses

There have been no reported illnesses associated with the consumption of these products.

SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)

For further information: Public enquiries and media: Company information: Curation Foods: 1-800-626-2746, 8am-5pm ET; Public enquiries: Toll-free: 1-800-442-2342 (Canada and U.S.), Telephone: 1-613-773-2342 (local or international), Email: [email protected]; Media relations: Telephone: 613-773-6600, Email: [email protected]

