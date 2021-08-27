Product photos are available at: https://bit.ly/3yl6X30

OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 27, 2021 /CNW/ - The food recall warning issued on August 24, 2021 has been updated to include additional product information. This additional information was identified during the Canadian Food Inspection Agency's (CFIA) food safety investigation.

Curation Foods is recalling Curation Foods brand Kale Salad Blends and Eat Smart brand Chopped Salad Kits from the marketplace due to possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination. Consumers should not consume and distributors, retailers and food service establishments such as hotels, restaurants, cafeterias, hospitals and nursing homes should not sell or use the recalled products described below.

The following products have been sold in Ontario and may have been distributed in other provinces or territories.

Recalled products

Brand Product Size UPC Codes Curation Foods Kale Salad Blend (unlabeled) 907 g To be determined 2 0 B 221 Curation Foods Kale Salad Blend (unlabeled) 907 g To be determined AUG 24 2021 2021 AU 24 2 0 B 221 Eat Smart Chili-Lime Crunch

(Croquante chili et lime)

Chopped Salad Kit 283 g To be determined AUG 24 2021 2021 AU 24 2 0 B 221 Eat Smart Homestyle Ranch (Ranch

comme à la maison)

Chopped Salad Kit 283 g To be determined AUG 24 2021 2021 AU 24 2 0 A 221 Eat Smart Hot Honey (Miel épicé)

Chopped Salad Kit 311 g To be determined AUG 24 2021 2021 AU 24 2 0 A 221 Eat Smart Mexican Fiesta (Fiesta

Mexicaine) Chopped Salad

Kit 283 g To be determined AUG 24 2021 2021 AU 24 2 0 A 221 Eat Smart Salt & Vinegar (Sel et

vinaigre) Chopped Salad Kit 283 g To be determined AUG 24 2021 2021 AU 24 2 0 A 221 Eat Smart Southwest (Sud-ouest)

Chopped Salad Kit 283 g To be determined AUG 24 2021 2021 AU 24 2 0 A 221 Eat Smart Sweet Kale (Chou frisé

doux) Chopped Salad Kit 567 g To be determined AUG 24 2021 2021 AU 24 2 0 B 221

What you should do

If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, call your doctor.

Check to see if you have recalled products in your home or establishment. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased.

Food contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Symptoms can include vomiting, nausea, persistent fever, muscle aches, severe headache and neck stiffness. Pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems are particularly at risk. Although infected pregnant women may experience only mild, flu-like symptoms, the infection can lead to premature delivery, infection of the newborn or even stillbirth. In severe cases of illness, people may die.

Background

This recall was triggered by CFIA test results. The CFIA is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled products from the marketplace.

Illnesses

There have been no reported illnesses associated with the consumption of these products.

