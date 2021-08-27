Updated Food Recall Warning - Curation Foods brand Kale Salad Blends and Eat Smart brand Chopped Salad Kits recalled due to Listeria monocytogenes Français
Aug 27, 2021, 02:18 ET
Product photos are available at: https://bit.ly/3yl6X30
OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 27, 2021 /CNW/ - The food recall warning issued on August 24, 2021 has been updated to include additional product information. This additional information was identified during the Canadian Food Inspection Agency's (CFIA) food safety investigation.
Curation Foods is recalling Curation Foods brand Kale Salad Blends and Eat Smart brand Chopped Salad Kits from the marketplace due to possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination. Consumers should not consume and distributors, retailers and food service establishments such as hotels, restaurants, cafeterias, hospitals and nursing homes should not sell or use the recalled products described below.
The following products have been sold in Ontario and may have been distributed in other provinces or territories.
Recalled products
|
Brand
|
Product
|
Size
|
UPC
|
Codes
|
Curation Foods
|
Kale Salad Blend (unlabeled)
|
907 g
|
To be determined
|
2 0 B 221
|
Curation Foods
|
Kale Salad Blend (unlabeled)
|
907 g
|
To be determined
|
AUG 24 2021
2021 AU 24
2 0 B 221
|
Eat Smart
|
Chili-Lime Crunch
|
283 g
|
To be determined
|
AUG 24 2021
2021 AU 24
2 0 B 221
|
Eat Smart
|
Homestyle Ranch (Ranch
|
283 g
|
To be determined
|
AUG 24 2021
2021 AU 24
2 0 A 221
|
Eat Smart
|
Hot Honey (Miel épicé)
|
311 g
|
To be determined
|
AUG 24 2021
2021 AU 24
2 0 A 221
|
Eat Smart
|
Mexican Fiesta (Fiesta
|
283 g
|
To be determined
|
AUG 24 2021
2021 AU 24
2 0 A 221
|
Eat Smart
|
Salt & Vinegar (Sel et
|
283 g
|
To be determined
|
AUG 24 2021
2021 AU 24
2 0 A 221
|
Eat Smart
|
Southwest (Sud-ouest)
|
283 g
|
To be determined
|
AUG 24 2021
2021 AU 24
2 0 A 221
|
Eat Smart
|
Sweet Kale (Chou frisé
|
567 g
|
To be determined
|
AUG 24 2021
2021 AU 24
2 0 B 221
What you should do
If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, call your doctor.
Check to see if you have recalled products in your home or establishment. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased.
Food contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Symptoms can include vomiting, nausea, persistent fever, muscle aches, severe headache and neck stiffness. Pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems are particularly at risk. Although infected pregnant women may experience only mild, flu-like symptoms, the infection can lead to premature delivery, infection of the newborn or even stillbirth. In severe cases of illness, people may die.
- Learn more about the health risks
- Sign up for recall notifications by email and follow us on social media
- View our detailed explanation of the food safety investigation and recall process
- Report a food safety or labelling concern
Background
This recall was triggered by CFIA test results. The CFIA is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings.
The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled products from the marketplace.
Illnesses
There have been no reported illnesses associated with the consumption of these products.
SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)
For further information: Public enquiries and media: Company information: Curation Foods: 1-800-626-2746, 8am-5pm ET; Public enquiries: Toll-free: 1-800-442-2342 (Canada and U.S.), Telephone: 1-613-773-2342 (local or international), Email: [email protected]; Media relations: Telephone: 613-773-6600, Email: [email protected]
Share this article